    Ed Sheeran’s Victory in Copyright Case Over ‘Let’s Get It On’ to Be Contested: Notice of Appeal Filed

    Kathy Townsend Griffin intends to appeal the verdict in Manhattan federal court, according to documents obtained by The Messenger

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez and Elizabeth Rosner
    FRISCO, TEXAS MAY 11: Ed Sheeran attends the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Nearly one month after a federal jury found that Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's legendary "Let's Get It On" for his 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud," the family of Gaye's co-writer, Ed Townsend, has filed a notice to appeal.

    Kathy Townsend Griffin intends to appeal the verdict in Manhattan federal court, according to documents filed Thursday and obtained by The Messenger. When contacted by The Messenger, the legal teams for Sheeran and for Griffin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    On May 4, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton dismissed the case brought by Structured Asset Sales LLC, ruling that the alleged infringed song structures were "too common for copyright protection," Reuters reported at the time.

    "Let's Get It On," released in 1973, was written by Gaye and Townsend. This particular lawsuit was brought on by Structured Asset Sales LLC, whose CEO, David Pullman, owns 1/3 of the copyright to Townsend's catalog.

    In the complaint, SAS alleged "Thinking Out Loud" — which reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015 — infringed Gaye's sheet music for "Let's Get It On" and outlines multiple points of plagiarism. It also claims, according to Pitchfork, that Sheeran "experienced a sharp and sudden rise as an international music star in less than 18 months as a direct result of the commercial success of the release of 'Thinking Out Loud.'"

    Ed Sheeran
    LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage ) Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Sheeran celebrated the win outside of the courthouse saying, "I am obviously very happy with the outcome of the case. At the same time, I am unbelievably frustrated that baseless claims like this are allowed to go to court at all."

    "We have spent the last eight years talking about two songs with dramatically different lyrics, melodies and four chords which are also different and used by songwriters every day, all over the world," he continued. "These chords are common building blocks which were used to create music long before 'Let’s Get It On' was written and will be used to make music long after we are all gone. I am just a guy with a guitar who loves writing music for people to enjoy. I am not and will never allow myself to be a piggy bank for anyone to shake."

    "It's devastating to be accused of stealing someone else's song when we've put so much work into our livelihoods," Sheeran concluded.

