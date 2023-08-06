Ed Sheeran Stops Concert to Help Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby: ‘My First Gender Reveal!’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Ed Sheeran Stops Concert to Help Couple Announce the Sex of Their Baby: ‘My First Gender Reveal!’

"I will go back to singing 'Perfect', but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing," the singer said during his concert Saturday

Published |Updated
Christina Dugan Ramirez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace on June 05, 2022 in London, England.Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is all about giving the fans what they want.

On Saturday, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer paused his concert in Kansas City, Mo. to help a couple announce the sex of their baby.

"I will go back to singing 'Perfect', but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing" the singer said in a video posted to his Instagram, with the caption that read, "My first gender reveal."

Building up the anticipation, Sheeran began to open an envelope as the crowd cheered.

Read More

"It's a girl," he said.

The parents-to-be embraced each other as Sheeran — a "girl dad" himself — congratulated them.

"Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome," he told the duo. "It's very awesome. Congratulations."

Sheeran isn't the only star who stopped mid-concert to help fans with a gender reveal.

In a video captured by a fan in June, Harry Styles was performing at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. for his Love on Tour concert series. He was seen holding up a black balloon with the words "Boy or girl?" written on it as he amped up the crowd for the big moment.

He asked the couple, "What do you want?" as he paced around the stage.

Teasing the audience, he joked, "I'm not sure I'm ready. I don't know if I'm ready!"

In another clip, he popped the balloon with a pin, and pink confetti poured out.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.