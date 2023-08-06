Ed Sheeran is all about giving the fans what they want.

On Saturday, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer paused his concert in Kansas City, Mo. to help a couple announce the sex of their baby.

"I will go back to singing 'Perfect', but I feel like this is the first time, sort of thing" the singer said in a video posted to his Instagram, with the caption that read, "My first gender reveal."

Building up the anticipation, Sheeran began to open an envelope as the crowd cheered.

"It's a girl," he said.

The parents-to-be embraced each other as Sheeran — a "girl dad" himself — congratulated them.

"Can I just say as a father of two daughters, it's very awesome," he told the duo. "It's very awesome. Congratulations."

Sheeran isn't the only star who stopped mid-concert to help fans with a gender reveal.

In a video captured by a fan in June, Harry Styles was performing at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. for his Love on Tour concert series. He was seen holding up a black balloon with the words "Boy or girl?" written on it as he amped up the crowd for the big moment.

He asked the couple, "What do you want?" as he paced around the stage.

Teasing the audience, he joked, "I'm not sure I'm ready. I don't know if I'm ready!"

In another clip, he popped the balloon with a pin, and pink confetti poured out.