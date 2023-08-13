Ed Sheeran Surprises Shoppers With Serenade at Mall of America’s LEGO Store
The 'Shape of You' crooner made a visit to the mall ahead of his show at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Saturday
Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the LEGO store at the Mall of America ahead of his show in Minneapolis on Saturday, leaving unsuspecting shoppers totally starstruck.
"Hey Ed Sheeran, what if we built a LEGO house together," read a tweet from the official LEGO account — which cheekily referenced his hit song of the same name — alongside a video montage from the event.
In the nearly minute-long clip, Sheeran can be seen interacting with fans, including one who blurts out, "Are you kidding me?! Oh my God, my daughter is going to freak out!"
- Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans at Cheesesteak Restaurant: ‘Really Fun’
- Ed Sheeran Surprises Florida Band Students With Performance, Tickets and Guitars
- Ed Sheeran Reveals He’d ‘Love to Transition into Country’ Music
- After the Ed Sheeran Verdict, Have the Tides Turned in Music Copyright Cases?
- Ed Sheeran Joined Onstage by Eminem During Detroit Performance
- Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief Timeline
The video then cuts to Sheeran, who tells the camera: "I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota. I have my LEGO outfit on to go be a brick specialist down at the LEGO store and play, 'LEGO House.'"
After helping fans choose the perfect LEGO set, signing autographs and more, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist put on a live performance for the cheering crowd, who gathered outside the shop to catch a glimpse of the "A Team" singer.
"That was super fun," the U.K. native said before teasing a line of "Autumn is Coming" LEGO Minifigures he said he planned on passing out at his concert at the U.S. Bank Stadium that night.
This isn't the first time Sheeran has surprised fans in recent months.
At the end of July, he hopped behind the counter of fast food joint The Weiners Circle ahead of his Chicago tour date, and proceeded to cook and serve hot dogs to fans.
In June, the "Perfect" artist surprised the lunch crowd at Phillip's Steaks in South Philadelphia before his show, giving away free sandwiches after he was trained how to make the perfect cheesesteak.
One month earlier, he surprised Florida junior high and high school band students as they performed his song, "Eyes Closed." He also gave them new instruments, concert tickets and a private acoustic performance.
