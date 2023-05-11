The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Ed Sheeran Reveals He’d ‘Love to Transition into Country’ Music

    Taylor Swift introduced Sheeran to the country music world and now he's considering a pivot to the genre.

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    The Takeaway: Ed Sheeran is performing at Thursday's ACM Awards and shared his love for country music, a genre Taylor Swift introduced him to. He also revealed that a transition to country might be in his future.

    Ed Sheeran will make his Academy of Country Music Awards debut Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

    According to Billboard, the "Shape of You" singer was invited to the ceremony — hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, and streaming live on Amazon Prime — by an "unrevealed artist" and will also perform his new song "Life Goes On."

    After a rehearsal, Sheeran revealed to the publication that country music just might be his next venture.

    Read More

    “I talk about this to my wife all the time. I would love to transition into country,” he said in the interview, published Thursday. “I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs.” 

    Sheeran thanked Taylor Swift for turning him on to the genre. The two collaborated in 2012 on the Red track "Everything Has Changed" and toured together in 2013.

    “I’d never really listened to country music as a kid growing up," said the U.K. native. "It was only being on Taylor’s Red tour and living in Nashville and her basically introducing me to that side of it.”

    Sheeran has lived in Nashville twice and shared how the songwriting capital impacted him. “It’s like a community," he explained. "There’s not really a place in Europe where you could point and say, ‘That’s the home of songwriting. It’s not just for country music. Nashville is just a hub of incredible songwriters, incredible performers. And I really felt inspired just being there being around everyone.”

    These days, he's a regular country music listener. “There’s a radio station in England called [CountryLine Radio] that me and my wife have on all day, every day in the kitchen.”

    This will be Sheeran's first appearance at the ACM Awards. Also performing at the ceremony are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brandy Clark, and Luke Combs as well as hosts Parton and Brooks, among others.

    The ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 7 p.m. ET.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.