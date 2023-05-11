Ed Sheeran Reveals He’d ‘Love to Transition into Country’ Music

The Takeaway: Ed Sheeran is performing at Thursday's ACM Awards and shared his love for country music, a genre Taylor Swift introduced him to. He also revealed that a transition to country might be in his future.

Ed Sheeran will make his Academy of Country Music Awards debut Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

According to Billboard, the "Shape of You" singer was invited to the ceremony — hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, and streaming live on Amazon Prime — by an "unrevealed artist" and will also perform his new song "Life Goes On."

After a rehearsal, Sheeran revealed to the publication that country music just might be his next venture.

“I talk about this to my wife all the time. I would love to transition into country,” he said in the interview, published Thursday. “I love the culture of it, I just love the songwriting. It’s just like brilliant songs.”

Sheeran thanked Taylor Swift for turning him on to the genre. The two collaborated in 2012 on the Red track "Everything Has Changed" and toured together in 2013.

“I’d never really listened to country music as a kid growing up," said the U.K. native. "It was only being on Taylor’s Red tour and living in Nashville and her basically introducing me to that side of it.”

Sheeran has lived in Nashville twice and shared how the songwriting capital impacted him. “It’s like a community," he explained. "There’s not really a place in Europe where you could point and say, ‘That’s the home of songwriting. It’s not just for country music. Nashville is just a hub of incredible songwriters, incredible performers. And I really felt inspired just being there being around everyone.”

These days, he's a regular country music listener. “There’s a radio station in England called [CountryLine Radio] that me and my wife have on all day, every day in the kitchen.”

This will be Sheeran's first appearance at the ACM Awards. Also performing at the ceremony are Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brandy Clark, and Luke Combs as well as hosts Parton and Brooks, among others.

The ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 7 p.m. ET.