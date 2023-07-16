Ed Sheeran delighted an already enthusiastic crowd at Detroit's Ford Field Saturday night, when he brought out a special surprise: One of the city's own musical legends, Eminem.
Sheeran set the stage by asking the audience, "I wonder if I could play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight?" He then began to strum the opening bars of the rapper's 2002 signature song "Lose Yourself" and sang the first few lines.
Upon coming to the lyric "Snap back to reality, oop, there goes gravity," a hooded figure appeared on stage, taking over the rap. Once it became apparent this was none other than Eminem, the audience burst into explosive screams and cheers.
- Ed Sheeran Surprises Florida Band Students With Performance, Tickets and Guitars
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′
- Ed Sheeran Joins Growing List of Celebs Working Behind the Counter at Fast Casual Restaurants
- Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans at Cheesesteak Restaurant: ‘Really Fun’
- Noel Gallagher Slams Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran for Use of Co-Writers
Eminem also remained on stage to perform his 2000 hit “Stan,” with Sheeran singing the parts handled by Dido in the original.
Sheeran, a longtime admirer of Eminem, has collaborated with the rapper in recent years, notably on songs such as 2017's “River," 2019's “Remember the Name” and 2020's “Those Kinda Nights." He also performed "Stan" with Em at the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Eminem's appearance at the show marked his first hometown performance in years.
"I appreciate you, Detroit!" the rapper shouted, after he and Sheeran finished. "I love you!"
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment