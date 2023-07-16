Ed Sheeran delighted an already enthusiastic crowd at Detroit's Ford Field Saturday night, when he brought out a special surprise: One of the city's own musical legends, Eminem.

Sheeran set the stage by asking the audience, "I wonder if I could play you a cover of an Eminem song tonight?" He then began to strum the opening bars of the rapper's 2002 signature song "Lose Yourself" and sang the first few lines.

Upon coming to the lyric "Snap back to reality, oop, there goes gravity," a hooded figure appeared on stage, taking over the rap. Once it became apparent this was none other than Eminem, the audience burst into explosive screams and cheers.

Eminem also remained on stage to perform his 2000 hit “Stan,” with Sheeran singing the parts handled by Dido in the original.

Sheeran, a longtime admirer of Eminem, has collaborated with the rapper in recent years, notably on songs such as 2017's “River," 2019's “Remember the Name” and 2020's “Those Kinda Nights." He also performed "Stan" with Em at the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Eminem's appearance at the show marked his first hometown performance in years.

"I appreciate you, Detroit!" the rapper shouted, after he and Sheeran finished. "I love you!"