Ed Sheeran Joins Growing List of Celebs Working Behind the Counter at Fast Casual Restaurants

On Saturday, music fans in Chicago were able to relish the opportunity of being served a hot dog by none other than Ed Sheeran.

The singer hopped behind the counter of famed fast food joint The Wieners Circle, much to the delight of a large group of amassed onlookers.

"We're gonna have Ed Sheeran here at the motherf---in' Wieners Circle," an employee said in a video posted Sunday, "and I'm gonna teach that wanker how to make a f---in' hot dog."

Things got off to a rocky start, with Sheeran's new Wieners Circle co-worker telling fans, "He's nervous because you guys won't shut the f--- up."

Sheeran eventually got the hang of things, however, as fans snapped pictures of him doling out the signature Chicago dogs with a smile on his face.

Ed Sheeran attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 12, 2023 in New York. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Later that night, Sheeran traded in his food service duds and made a bit of history with his concert at Chicago's Soldier Field.

“Chicago! We’ve broken the ticket record for tonight," Sheeran announced at the show. "This is the largest concert that’s ever been here. There’s 73,000 of you here tonight! Thank you so much for giving me your Saturday night.”



Sheeran followed in the footsteps of Lana Del Rey, who was pictured working at a Waffle House in Alabama earlier this month. No explanation was ever given for Del Rey's surprising new side hustle.