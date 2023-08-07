How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says Singer - The Messenger
How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says Singer

'We hung out on a wholesome level. And then we went out, the two of us,' Sheeran shared when discussing his unexpected bromance

Mike Vulpo
Ed Sheeran, Chris HemsworthTheo Wargo/Getty Images; Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix

Just call Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran a perfect bromance.

Earlier this summer, the actor said he had already seen the "Shape of You" singer three times in concert just this year. And when Extraction 2 was released in June, Sheeran gave Hemsworth's film a glowing endorsement on his Instagram.

So where did this friendship begin? 

"We have a few mutual friends, but I met him in Australia," Sheeran said on Audacy LIVE Monday. "I was staying in Byron Bay. He said, 'Oh, just come around to the house,' so I went to the house with my wife and kids, and he's got a wife and kids. We hung out on a wholesome level. And then we went out, the two of us, and he's an absolute maniac — same as me — so we got on very well."

According to Sheeran, "It's quite nice to have someone you can get on with on both levels. He's really cool."

The Grammy winner went on to call Hemsworth the new Arnold Schwarzenegger or the "Australian Arnie." 

"I fangirl over him as well," Sheeran added, "so it's like mutual fangirling."

Back in June, Hemsworth was spotted attending one of his friend's concerts. After the show, he took to Instagram and proved how much of a fan he is.

"Some say I'm a super fan, others say I'm a borderline stalker...mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I'm just a really supportive mate," Hemsworth joked. "Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ." 

And as Sheeran continues his summer tour, Hemsworth urges fans to see the singer live.

"If you haven't caught @TeddysPhotos in concert book a ticket asap and if you have seen him then book some more and see him again!" the Thor star added. "The guy's incredible and just gets better and better."

