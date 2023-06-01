Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi’s Playful Beef: A Brief Timeline

Wait, what has Lewis Capaldi got against against Ed Sheeran? During a performance in Dundee, Scotland, on Sunday, Capaldi led the crowd through a chant of "F--- you, Ed!" — targeting at the "Thinking Out Loud" singer.

As the footage went viral, some fans were surprised to hear that the two stars have been entangled in a playful feud that goes back at least last year.

Capaldi rose to fame in 2019 with his hit song "Someone You Loved" and became friends with Sheeran in the years following. The two U.K. singer-songwriters even worked together on Capaldi's song "Pointless," featured on his latest album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

So how did this "beef" begin?

September 2022: Lewis Claims Ed Encourages Him to Move Into a 'Hellhole'

On September 27 of last year, Capaldi appeared on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show and revealed that Sheeran offered to "put him up" at a house in Glasgow, but it was "an absolute hellhole."

Following the pandemic, the 26-year-old was looking to move out of his parents' house and Sheeran recommended a place online that looked great with "beautiful, sprawling hills," but neither realized the home smelled like cigarette smoke, feet and dog.

Capaldi purchased it thinking the smells could be removed. "I was an eager beaver," he said, but later became convinced that Sheeran put "a plague on my life."

October 2022: Ed Gives Lewis a Monster of a Housewarming Gift

Duran later let Sheeran listen to Capaldi's story, and Sheeran felt the need to clarify some points.

Sheeran simply recommended that Capaldi find a house outside of the city to eventually settle down in. "I was like, 'You can have your flat in the city but you need to start thinking of what your forever home is going to be.'" He advised finding something that Capaldi could "do up" how he liked.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer says he sent Capaldi a few listings to look at and that he did, in fact, view them in person. Capaldi found a place, but didn't quite realize the size of the project he was taking on, at one point finding "a shopping bag with live frogs in it."

In the meantime, Sheeran revealed that he gave Capaldi a life-sized vinyl dinosaur as a housewarming gift. "He had to go into town, rent a forklift, come back, take it off, open it up, and it just turned out to be a giant stegosaurus," Sheeran said.

Sheeran did volunteer to correct the issue. "If it does make him feel better," he said. "I will buy the house off him."

March 2023: Lewis Adds X-Rated Lyrics to Ed's Tune

This spring, Capaldi recorded an X-rated verse to a video of Sheeran playing guitar on TikTok.

"Back when you were mine I used to suck up on your t-ts," Capaldi sang. "Every now and then I think about your p---y lips." He concluded with, "I do dumb sh-- when I'm mad/Sorry that I killed your dad/But can you still call me back."

April 2023: Lewis' Home Improvement Isn't Going Well

“Let’s put it this way, if this album doesn’t go well, I’ve got a real issue on my hands,” Capaldi told Duran in their latest interview. “I saw Ed on your show saying he was gonna buy it off me, right? I’ve been chasing that man on email — nothing. I haven’t seen him since."

The amount of work left to do on the house is scaring away builders. "That house is now a shell. I've wrecked it out," Capaldi said. "Right now, it is squalor."

And he still blames Sheeran for the decision. "Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree," the singer added.

May 2023: 'F--- You, Ed!'

"Ed is not here today. Yeah … f--- him!" Capaldi told the crowd last weekend at BBC’s Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival. He then led the audience in a chant of, "F--- you, Ed!"

Sheeran responded to the clip on Instagram, captioning his video "I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved," referencing Capaldi's hit song.

"I thought we were friends, Lewis," replied Sheeran. "I thought we were friends. You…" The video censors Sheeran's last two words.