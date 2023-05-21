Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′

The Sunday Times has published its annual Rich List for 2023, which tallies the wealthiest people in Britain. And on its "35 under 35" subset, pop musicians comprise a healthy percentage.

Coming in as the leader of the musical representation is Ed Sheeran, who ranks seventh overall, and whose net worth is listed as £300 million (about $373 million in U.S. dollars).



Besides his own successful songwriting and performing career, Sheeran has written/co-written hits for other top-selling artists, including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, and BTS.

Closely following Sheeran is Adele at No. 9. The powerhouse vocalist, who has sold more than 100 million albums, has a fortune estimated to be around £165 million.

Harry Styles lands at No. 13 (in a three-way tie with businessman David Campbell and boxer Anthony Joshua). The former One Direction frontman is worth around £150 million. He is joined on the list by his former bandmates Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, who tied for No. 29 with matching fortunes of £54 million.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa represents on the list at No. 21, having £75 million to her name.

The top slot on the exclusive tally belongs to the Duke of Westminster, Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor, who inherited his fortune at age 25 and is currently worth £9.87 billion at age 32. He leads the list that, in addition to the star musicians represented, includes a variety of entrepreneurs, sports figures, and actors Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

