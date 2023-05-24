Earth, Wind & Fire Guitarist Sheldon Reynolds Dead at 63

Sheldon Reynolds, guitarist and co-vocalist of the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire, died at age 63, his bandmate Philip Bailey confirmed Tuesday.

"This news of Sheldon Reynolds transition is very sad for all of us who knew and worked with him," Bailey captioned a photo of the band on Facebook and Twitter. "Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a genuinely kind and loving person. He will be missed. Our condolences to his family."

Reynolds' cause of death is unclear as of publication.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The Ohio native toured with R&B singer Millie Jackson and was a member of the band Sun before joining the Commodores in 1983. He then joined Earth, Wind & Fire as the group's lead guitarist and co-vocalist in 1987, and was nominated for a Grammy in 1994 for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal for the band's song "Sunday Morning."

"My 1993 Grammy Nominee Coin with EWF for 'Sunday Morning,'" he captioned an Instagram photo of the coveted coin on Instagram in January 2013. "Time to get back on that stage and out of the crowd."

The multifaceted musician often posted about his career on social media, sharing memorable moments over the years.

"In life there are dreamers and dream chasers. This is a reminder of how I chased my dreams," he wrote, accompanying a video of him performing with Earth, Wind & Fire in August 2018, which showcased his vocals and guitar playing.

His last Instagram post was on New Year's Day in 2022, in which he wished fans and followers a happy New Year from Dubai.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Reynolds also had a "passion for the stars and for observing and imaging the sky," and served as a contributing editor to Astronomy. He also hosted a show on Twilight Talk Radio.