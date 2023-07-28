Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead at 77

Randy Meisner, a co-founding member, bassist and vocalist with the Eagles, has died, the band announced on its official website. He was 77.

“The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” reads the statement on the band’s website, headlined, “Rest in peace Randy Meisner.”

Born Randall Herman Meisner on March 8, 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, he was the original bass player for the seminal country-rock group, Poco. However, he left the band -- which also featured former Buffalo Springfield member Richie Furay and Jim Messina -- over disagreements with the mixing of their first album, 1969’s Pickin’ Up the Pieces. Meisner went on to join Rick Nelson’s Stone Canyon Band.

In 1971, Meisner, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon, formed the Eagles, which initially gained notice backing Linda Ronsdadt in live performances and on her self-titled 1972 album.

Meisner later played on the band's landmark albums, Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights, and Hotel California. The latter two albums topped the Billboard 200.

With its soulful lead vocal and soaring harmonies, “Take It to the Limit,” sung by Meisner, and co-written by him, Henley and Frey, reached No. 4 on the Hot 100. It was the fourth single from their fourth album, One of These Nights. It was also included on the band’s first “best of” collection, Their Greatest Hits (1971–1975), which is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

“I was feeling kind of lonely and started singing ‘All alone at the end of the evening, and the bright lights have faded to blue,’” he told Rolling Stone, when recounting the origins of the song. “And it went from there.”

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” said the Eagles in their statement.

However, following the success of Hotel California, Meisner left the group. He was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit, who had also replaced Meisner in Poco.

“We kept striving to have more harmony in the band, and I don’t mean musical harmony — I mean personal harmony,” drummer/vocalist Henley said in an interview for The Billboard Book of Number One Albums. “Things were a little easier with Timothy in the band. It lowered the drama quotient a great deal.”

Despite his departure from the band, Meisner was inducted with the Eagles into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Following his exit from the Eagles, Meisner released three respected solo albums in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, which charted but failed to become hits.

Meisner was invited to participate in the History of the Eagles world tour in 2013 but was unable to due to health problems. He spent some time in a coma in 2013 after a piece of food blocked his windpipe.

He also suffered tragedy when his wife, Lana Meisner, accidentally shot herself to death when moving a rifle. Following the shooting, he was placed on a psychiatric hold due to threats of suicide.

Meisner is the second member of the Eagles to pass away, following the death of Frey in 2016.

The surviving members of the band recently announced a farewell tour.

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the band’s statement.