Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are married!

The longtime couple tied the knot in Palvin's native country, Hungary, just one month after they announced their engagement. Vogue further confirmed their nuptials on Tuesday.

"The couple tied the knot in Hungary — Barbara's home country — on her parent's property, Harlekin Birtok, which doubles as an event venue, surrounded by family and friends," the magazine noted. "Barbara and Dylan plan to celebrate with a larger wedding in California in the fall."

Sprouse and Palvin, who have been together since 2018 after meeting at a party the year prior, first sparked engagement rumors after the supermodel was spotted wearing a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger at the Mammoth Film Festival in March.

While speaking to V Magazine for a joint interview titled Sprouses to Be with Barbara Palvin and Cole Sprouse in June, the pair revealed they got engaged in September last year.

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," said Sprouse of his and Palvin's romance. "This article, particularly, is timed up to the release of our engagement announcement, right? But we got engaged now, how many months ago?"

The actor continued, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement."

Palvin, who shared that they planned to get married in Hungary but did not previously disclose a date, later opened up about what getting married in her native country meant to her.

"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to," she explained. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

Friends of the couple who attended the festivities shared social media posts in and around Budapest.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for both Sprouse and Palvin. The news first broke after photos from a local Hungarian outlet circulated online.