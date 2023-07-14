Most Americans are still on Dylan Mulvaney's side in the wake of her headline-making collaboration with Bud Light, according to a new poll.
In the first nationwide survey about the social media influencer since her partnership with the beer brand made waves, 50 percent of those polled still have a "favorable" or "somewhat favorable" opinion of Mulvaney, as opposed to the 42 percent who said "not very favorable" or "not at all favorable."
The gap is even wider when political parties come into play, as evidenced by the DailyMail.com/TIPP poll. Seventy-eight percent of the Democrats surveyed said they had a "favorable" or "somewhat favorable" view, whereas only 18 percent of Republicans felt the same way.
In fact, 53 percent of Republicans polled said their opinion of Mulvaney was "not at all favorable."
- Bud Light Boycott Drives US Sales Down for Beer Maker AB-InBev
- Dylan Mulvaney Slams Bud Light for Not Supporting Her After Controversy
- Anheuser-Busch Responds to Dylan Mulvaney Calling Out Bud Light Amid Controversy
- Joe Rogan Bashes Dylan Mulvaney as ‘Attention Wh*re’ Over Bud Light Drama: She’s ‘Mentally Ill’
- DeSantis Positions for Lawsuit Against Bud Light Parent Company Over Dylan Mulvaney Controversy
Regardless, both parties agreed that Mulvaney has become even more of a public figure in the aftermath of her Bud Light partnership.
Overall, 49 percent of the roughly 1,300 people polled said Mulvaney has become "more relevant" since the controversy, including 60 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans, respectively.
Whereas only 30 percent of Republicans argued she had become "less relevant."
Despite the polling support, earlier this week Mulvaney revealed she had taken a solo trip to Peru in order to "feel safe."
"Most of all, this trip just has me feeling like I'm my own best friend again," Mulvaney said, "and that is the best feeling in the world, and I hope you feel that way about yourself, too."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jason Tartick Gets Emotional in Podcast Recorded After Announcing Split With Kaitlyn BristoweEntertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Hugo Wentzel Talks About That Tribute to His ‘Papa’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment