Dylan Mulvaney Holds Favorable Public View Following Bud Light Boycotts and Controversy: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Dylan Mulvaney Holds Favorable Public View Following Bud Light Boycotts and Controversy: Poll

The influencer's partnership with the beer brand received backlash from most conservatives, but new polling shows Mulvaney's public image is doing just fine

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dylan Mulvaney attends the “Asteroid City” New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 13, 2023 in New York City. Cindy Ord/WireImage

Most Americans are still on Dylan Mulvaney's side in the wake of her headline-making collaboration with Bud Light, according to a new poll.

In the first nationwide survey about the social media influencer since her partnership with the beer brand made waves, 50 percent of those polled still have a "favorable" or "somewhat favorable" opinion of Mulvaney, as opposed to the 42 percent who said "not very favorable" or "not at all favorable."

The gap is even wider when political parties come into play, as evidenced by the DailyMail.com/TIPP poll. Seventy-eight percent of the Democrats surveyed said they had a "favorable" or "somewhat favorable" view, whereas only 18 percent of Republicans felt the same way. 

In fact, 53 percent of Republicans polled said their opinion of Mulvaney was "not at all favorable."

Read More

Regardless, both parties agreed that Mulvaney has become even more of a public figure in the aftermath of her Bud Light partnership

Overall, 49 percent of the roughly 1,300 people polled said Mulvaney has become "more relevant" since the controversy, including 60 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans, respectively. 

Whereas only 30 percent of Republicans argued she had become "less relevant."

Despite the polling support, earlier this week Mulvaney revealed she had taken a solo trip to Peru in order to "feel safe."

"Most of all, this trip just has me feeling like I'm my own best friend again," Mulvaney said, "and that is the best feeling in the world, and I hope you feel that way about yourself, too."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.