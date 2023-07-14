Most Americans are still on Dylan Mulvaney's side in the wake of her headline-making collaboration with Bud Light, according to a new poll.

In the first nationwide survey about the social media influencer since her partnership with the beer brand made waves, 50 percent of those polled still have a "favorable" or "somewhat favorable" opinion of Mulvaney, as opposed to the 42 percent who said "not very favorable" or "not at all favorable."

The gap is even wider when political parties come into play, as evidenced by the DailyMail.com/TIPP poll. Seventy-eight percent of the Democrats surveyed said they had a "favorable" or "somewhat favorable" view, whereas only 18 percent of Republicans felt the same way.

In fact, 53 percent of Republicans polled said their opinion of Mulvaney was "not at all favorable."

Regardless, both parties agreed that Mulvaney has become even more of a public figure in the aftermath of her Bud Light partnership.

Overall, 49 percent of the roughly 1,300 people polled said Mulvaney has become "more relevant" since the controversy, including 60 percent of Democrats and 37 percent of Republicans, respectively.

Whereas only 30 percent of Republicans argued she had become "less relevant."

Despite the polling support, earlier this week Mulvaney revealed she had taken a solo trip to Peru in order to "feel safe."

"Most of all, this trip just has me feeling like I'm my own best friend again," Mulvaney said, "and that is the best feeling in the world, and I hope you feel that way about yourself, too."