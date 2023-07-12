Dylan Mulvaney Heads to Peru After Bud Light Controversy: ‘It’s a Little Sad I Had to Leave My Country to Feel Safe’

Dylan Mulvaney has left the country following her fallout with Bud Light.

The transgender influencer told supporters in a recent TikTok video that she was in Peru.

Filming the video from the country's historic Machu Picchu sanctuary, she said, "I came here to feel something, you know what I mean? And I definitely have. I've done shaman ceremonies that were 10 years worth of therapy. It was wild."

She added, "The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It's a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually."

Despite her cravings for Trader Joe's rolled chili lime chips, Mulvaney said she is "so content. Still haven't been kissed yet but I'm holding out hope."

"Most of all, this trip just has me feeling like I'm my own best friend again, and that is the best feeling in the world, and I hope you feel that way about yourself too," she concluded.

Mulvaney's trip comes after she slammed Bud Light for not defending her when she received backlash for being featured in its advertising campaign.

On April 1, Mulvaney posted a paid partnership with Bud Light on her Instagram. Soon thereafter, multiple conservative organizations and outlets called for a boycott of the brand for its collaboration.

"I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. I've been scared to leave my house," she said in part. "For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all. Because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want."

A spokesperson for Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, responded to Mulvaney's remarks, telling The Messenger in a statement, "As we've said, we remain committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community."

Added the spokesperson: "The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best — brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers."