The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘DWTS’ Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome a Baby Girl

    The 'Dancing with the Stars' pros, who got married in 2014, have welcomed a daughter named Nikita

    Published |Updated
    Christina Dugan Ramirez
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Daniella Karagach/Instagram

    Dancing with the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have welcomed their first child: a daughter, Nikita.

    On Wednesday, the professional dancers shared the news in a joint Instagram post alongside a series of photos of the new family of three.

    "Nikita, 5.30.23," their caption read.

    The new parents, who tied the knot in 2014, have documented their journey to parenthood on Instagram over the past six months.

    Read More
    DWTS Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome Daughter Nikita
    DWTS Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs6zWJhv9-0/ Credit: Daniella Karagach/Instagram

    In December, the duo shared the sex of their little one with a sweet video montage set to a remix of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

    "IT'S A ….. BABY GIRL," the couple captioned the video on Instagram.

    "Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share this beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I'll never forget," the new mom wrote at the time. "I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn't have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!"

    DWTS Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome Daughter https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs6zWJhv9-0/ Credit: Daniella Karagach/Instagram

    After revealing the pregnancy in November, Karagach told PEOPLE her and Pashkov have been wanting to start a family for quite some time.

    "We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," she said. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.