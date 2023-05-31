‘DWTS’ Pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov Welcome a Baby Girl

Dancing with the Stars pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov have welcomed their first child: a daughter, Nikita.
On Wednesday, the professional dancers shared the news in a joint Instagram post alongside a series of photos of the new family of three.
"Nikita, 5.30.23," their caption read.
The new parents, who tied the knot in 2014, have documented their journey to parenthood on Instagram over the past six months.
In December, the duo shared the sex of their little one with a sweet video montage set to a remix of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
"IT'S A ….. BABY GIRL," the couple captioned the video on Instagram.
"Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share this beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I'll never forget," the new mom wrote at the time. "I want to thank Pasha for making this day so special for me. From the morning love notes and flowers to the games and festivities at night, thank you for spoiling me with love. I couldn't have ask for a better day and better people to be surrounded by. Thank you for celebrating me and baby girl!!!"
After revealing the pregnancy in November, Karagach told PEOPLE her and Pashkov have been wanting to start a family for quite some time.
"We've wanted a family ever since we've gotten married and we've been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby," she said. "We wanted to start planning this year and it just so happened that the timing was absolutely perfect. I actually found out I was pregnant on [DWTS season 31's] premiere day."
