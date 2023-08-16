‘DWTS’ Pro Alan Bersten Hopes to Be Paired With Ariana Madix in Upcoming Season (Exclusive)
Though ABC has yet to confirm the cast of the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, longtime pro Alan Bersten hopes to be paired with a certain celebrity simply because of her "good attitude."
The DWTS pro — who recently launched his own fitness program, Berst10 Fitness — spoke with The Messenger about why he'd like to pair up with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.
"She looks like she's very comfortable and ready and willing to be a part of the show, and I think that's one of the best things about a celebrity — their willingness to learn and willingness to be there," said Bersten, who has starred as a pro on the dance completion show for seven seasons. "You can teach somebody how to dance, but you can't teach them how to want to be there. So I think attitude is one of the most important things. And Ariana seems like she has the best attitude."
"You can tell right away that she's down to just have fun," he added.
Madix, who confirmed in July that she'd be heading to the ballroom this fall, made headlines earlier this year after her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was caught in an affair with VPR costar Raquel Leviss (who now goes by Rachel Leviss).
Fans watched the lead-up to the affair between Sandoval and Leviss unfold throughout Season 10 of the long-running Bravo series. The finale showed the aftermath of the scandal, including Madix and Sandoval having a heated screaming match while discussing his relationship with Leviss at their Valley Village home.
While a source previously told The Messenger that Madix is in a "much better place" now, Bersten said DWTS will offer a space to really let go of the past.
"I love dancing because it gives me such a great outlet being able to move and help a celebrity go on this journey," he said. "Whether they're learning about themselves or they want to get something off their chest, whatever it is, dancing is the best outlet because you don't have to use the words, you can use your body, and I'm all about that body moving."
Because he's on a "self-growing" journey, Bersten — who's currently single — is excited to be focusing on his recent business venture.
"It's called Berst10 Fitness," he said of the new program, which offers a variety of workout options that target every major muscle group, all within 10 minutes and without the need for equipment. "It's a play on my name. It's for all levels, whether you're just starting or you train every day. Like me, I do the workouts myself, and I'm sweating in them, and I'm like, 'This is hard.'"
"It's a way to keep people active through everything," he added. "I think just getting up and starting somewhere, especially if you've never worked out, 10 minutes a day is a great starter."
The website for Berst10 Fitness officially launched Aug. 10 and will be available later this year to download via the Apple Store or Google Play.
A date has not yet been set for the 32nd season of Dancing With the Stars.
