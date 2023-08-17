Alan Bersten is happy for his "good friend" Gabby Windey and her newfound love, Robby Hoffman.

The Dancing With the Stars pro — who recently launched his own fitness program, Berst10 Fitness — spoke with The Messenger about his friendship with the Bachelorette alum and why her new romance with comedian and TV writer Hoffman seems to work.

"She was awesome," said Bersten, who briefly partnered with Windey during last season of DWTS while her partner Val Chmerkovskiy was out sick. "We still keep in touch every day. I'm happy for her and what she's going through right now. She seems so happy, and Robby's awesome. So I'm excited for Gabby."

Earlier this month, Windey — who starred in Season 26 of The Bachelor and Season 19 of The Bachelorette — first revealed her new relationship status during an appearance on The View.

"I've had such an amazing experience with my time on Bachelor and Bachelorette dating all those men. That's how people know me. I always just want to live my truth and my story," said Windey.

She then revealed, "I have been seeing someone for a couple months, and I've been keeping it a little more private because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation. Because I'm dating a girl!"

For Bersten, who went out on a date with Windey while they both were touring for DWTS, the dancing pro couldn't be more thrilled for his pal.

"I truly care about being in a relationship, but I honestly just think being happy is the best thing," he said. "So if Gabby is happy, I think that's the greatest gift you can have. Being truly happy is something that I hope everyone can achieve."

Because he's on a "self-growing" journey, Bersten — who's currently single — is excited to be focusing on his current business venture.

"It's called Berst10 Fitness," he says of the new program, which offers a variety of workout options that target every major muscle group, all within 10 minutes and without the need for equipment. "It's a play on my name. It's for all levels, whether you're just starting or you train every day. Like me, I do the workouts myself, and I'm sweating in them, and I'm like, 'This is hard.'"

"It's a way to keep people active through everything," he adds. "I think just getting up and starting somewhere, especially if you've never worked out, 10 minutes a day is a great starter."

The website for Berst10 Fitness officially launched Aug. 10 and will be available later this year to download via the Apple Store or Google Play.