    Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His History With Depression

    The actor also shared a message for anyone who is going through similar struggles.

    Published |Updated
    Thea Glassman
    Dwayne Johnson is getting candid about his mental health struggles. The actor shared insight into his experiences with depression while appearing on a recent episode of The Pivot podcast.

    Johnson explained that he underwent his first bout of depression after being forced to quit football at University of Miami following a shoulder injury.

    "I left school. I didn't take any midterms and I just left," he said. "But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there. Wasn't going to any of the team meetings. Wasn't participating in anything."

    Symptoms of depression came back in 2007 following his divorce from his ex-wife Dany Garcia and again in 2017. That last time around, Johnson said, he felt better equipped to turn to his support system. "I had some friends who I could lean on and say, 'You know, I'm feeling a little wobbly now. Got a little struggle happening. I'm seeing a little grey and not the blue.'"

    Following the release of his podcast interview, Johnson took to Instagram to share a message of support for anyone who might be navigating the same feelings he has felt.

    The actor emphasized that reaching out for help is the most important first step. "It can’t be fixed if you keep that pain inside," he said. "Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower."

    If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

