Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His History With Depression
The actor also shared a message for anyone who is going through similar struggles.
Dwayne Johnson is getting candid about his mental health struggles. The actor shared insight into his experiences with depression while appearing on a recent episode of The Pivot podcast.
Johnson explained that he underwent his first bout of depression after being forced to quit football at University of Miami following a shoulder injury.
"I left school. I didn't take any midterms and I just left," he said. "But the interesting thing, at that time, is I just didn't know what it was. I didn't know what mental health was. I didn't know what depression was. I just knew I didn't want to be there. Wasn't going to any of the team meetings. Wasn't participating in anything."
Symptoms of depression came back in 2007 following his divorce from his ex-wife Dany Garcia and again in 2017. That last time around, Johnson said, he felt better equipped to turn to his support system. "I had some friends who I could lean on and say, 'You know, I'm feeling a little wobbly now. Got a little struggle happening. I'm seeing a little grey and not the blue.'"
- After ‘Fast X’: The Top 6 Burning Questions
- Research shows Republicans and Democrats think differently about mental health
- Court Docs Show New Horrifying Accusations in Case Between Chef-Owners of LA Hotspot Horses
- ‘Fast X’ Brings Back Two Members of the Family — and Welcomes Another
- What’s next for the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise after ‘Fast X’?
Following the release of his podcast interview, Johnson took to Instagram to share a message of support for anyone who might be navigating the same feelings he has felt.
The actor emphasized that reaching out for help is the most important first step. "It can’t be fixed if you keep that pain inside," he said. "Having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower."
If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment