The WWE community is mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.
After the wrestler (real name Windham Rotunda) died at age 36 on Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson paid tribute to his friend and former collaborator on Twitter, sharing a photo of them in the ring.
"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing," he began his tweet. "Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE universe."
"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling," Johnson added. "Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today."
WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and actor Funk's death at age 79 was reported by his fellow wrestlers on Wednesday.
"My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'Thank you for the house' #ohana," Johnson concluded his message.
- WWE Star Bray Wyatt’s Cause of Death Revealed
- WWE’s Bray Wyatt Dead at 36, Triple H Announces
- Former WWE Star Darren ‘Droz’ Drozdov Dead at 54, Dwayne Johnson Pays Tribute
- WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler/Actor Terry Funk Dead at 79
- Dwayne Johnson Becomes Highest Paid Actor with $50 Million ‘Red One’ Role: Report
- Beef Squashed: Dwayne Johnson Announces His Return for Next ‘Fast’ Movie—With a Twist
WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H announced The Fiend's unexpected death on Thursday. Wyatt, who won three world titles during his time with the company, had not been seen on WWE programming since February.
No cause of death has been made public for Wyatt.
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment