Dwayne Johnson Mourns Deaths of WWE Stars Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk

'Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today,' The Rock shared of his late WWE collaborators

Glenn Garner
Bray Wyatt and WWE WrestleMania ring the New York Stock Exchange opening bell on March 29, 2016 in New York CityMonica Schipper/FilmMagic

The WWE community is mourning the loss of Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk.

After the wrestler (real name Windham Rotunda) died at age 36 on Thursday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson paid tribute to his friend and former collaborator on Twitter, sharing a photo of them in the ring.

"I'm heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing," he began his tweet. "Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with WWE universe."

"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling," Johnson added. "Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today."

WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and actor Funk's death at age 79 was reported by his fellow wrestlers on Wednesday.

"My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, 'Thank you for the house' #ohana," Johnson concluded his message.

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H announced The Fiend's unexpected death on Thursday. Wyatt, who won three world titles during his time with the company, had not been seen on WWE programming since February.

No cause of death has been made public for Wyatt.

