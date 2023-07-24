Dwayne Johnson Makes ‘Historic’ 7-Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Fund Amid Strike

Dwayne Johnson is putting his money where his mouth is.

Days after the Black Adam star, 51, was named the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, he made a donation for an undisclosed seven-figure amount to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation amid the actors strike, according to Variety.

Cyd Wilson, the foundation's executive director, told the outlet it was "the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time."

Foundation president Courtney B. Vance sees the charitable act as "a call to arms for all of us to know that we just have to step up however you can."

"If your step up is $10, step up. Because that $10 is going to help somebody," added Vance. "If it’s $10,000, if it’s $10 million, step up, because we have to."

Wilson said that the donation is reminiscent of those that came in during the COVID-19 pandemic, when "some of the biggest stars in our industry stepped up" to help the nonprofit support out-of-work actors.

"For him to step up like this is really going to get us started in the fundraising that we're going to need to do, because everything we’re hearing and seeing, we feel we have to be prepared that this could go on through the end of the year," she added. "We're going to have to be able to help these people in the long run. We have 160,000 SAG-AFTRA performers and that’s a lot of people that are going to need our help. This donation is the kickstart we needed in the first week of what we think will be a long haul."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the second week of its strike on Friday after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Writer's Guild of America (WGA) previously called a strike on May 1, making it the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was SAG president.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.