Dwayne Johnson Becomes Highest Paid Actor with $50 Million ‘Red One’ Role: Report

Robert Downey Jr. previously held the title after his $40 million appearance in 'Captain America: Civil War'

Published |Updated
Glenn Garner
Dwayne Johnson walks the black carpet for a Black Adam fan event on Oct. 03, 2022 in Mexico CityHector Vivas/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson is reportedly reclaiming his position as Hollywood's top earner.

That's because the actor is said to be receiving a $50 million payday for his role in the upcoming Amazon Studios holiday action movie Red One, according to Puck. That amount would make him the industry's highest paid actor.

Robert Downey Jr. previously held that title after his $40 million appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

Johnson has long maintained a spot on the "highest paid" lists of Hollywood stars, with Forbes reporting in 2020 that he made $87.5 million that year.

Read More

The WWE alum stars alongside Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Kroll and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Red One, which also stars J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

According to Variety, the movie is "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

Red One is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later in 2023.

