Dwayne Johnson Becomes Highest Paid Actor with $50 Million ‘Red One’ Role: Report

Dwayne Johnson is reportedly reclaiming his position as Hollywood's top earner.
That's because the actor is said to be receiving a $50 million payday for his role in the upcoming Amazon Studios holiday action movie Red One, according to Puck. That amount would make him the industry's highest paid actor.
Robert Downey Jr. previously held that title after his $40 million appearance in Captain America: Civil War.
Johnson has long maintained a spot on the "highest paid" lists of Hollywood stars, with Forbes reporting in 2020 that he made $87.5 million that year.
- Dwayne Johnson Makes ‘Historic’ 7-Figure Donation to SAG-AFTRA Fund Amid Strike
- Beef Squashed: Dwayne Johnson Announces His Return for Next ‘Fast’ Movie—With a Twist
- Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About His History With Depression
- Seann William Scott Has ‘Bragging Rights’ After Working With Dwayne Johnson on ‘The Rundown’ (Exclusive)
- Here’s How Much Actors Actually Make in the Film and Television Business
The WWE alum stars alongside Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Nick Kroll and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Red One, which also stars J.K. Simmons and Bonnie Hunt as Santa and Mrs. Claus.
According to Variety, the movie is "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."
Red One is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video later in 2023.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment