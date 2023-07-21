Egyptian Authorities Accuse Dutch Museum of ‘Falsifying History’ While Featuring Beyoncé and More in ‘Afrocentric’ Exhibit

A Dutch museum is finding itself in conflict with Egypt after an exhibit drew modern modern parallels with the country's rich history.

After Leiden's Rijksmuseum van Oudheden (or National Museum of Antiquities) opened its exhibit, "Kemet: Egypt in Hip Hop, Jazz, Soul & Funk" — an exhibit featuring prominent Black celebrities — in April, museum officials received word from Egyptian authorities claiming that the exhibit is "falsifying history" with its "Afrocentric" approach, according to a June report from Dutch newspaper NRC.

Due to the exhibit's opening, Egyptian authorities denied the Dutch museum's archeologists access to an excavation site in Cairo, Saqqara — home to one of Egypt's oldest pyramids, according to CNN.

Speaking to CNN, Wim Weijland, the museum's managing director said "Kemet" had had two aims: "To show and understand the depiction of ancient Egypt and the messages in music by black artists" and to "show what scientific, Egyptological research can tell us about ancient Egypt and Nubia."

"Kemet" — which will be open through September — features celebrities such as Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nas, Eddie Murphy, Queen Latifah and more who have used Egyptian influence in their art.

A visitor looks at the exhibit 'Kemet: Egypt in hip-hop, jazz, soul and funk' at the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden. SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP via Getty Images

Daniel Voshart, who visited the exhibit, told French24 that he believes the Egyptians are being "too sensitive."

"This doesn't make any sense to me and they're just sort of being too sensitive or trying to score political points maybe ... Nothing to me was shocking," the Canadian filmmaker and artist told the outlet. "There were music videos that were already made and it's not like the Dutch government paid Beyoncé to become you know, Egyptian."

According to the outlet, the exhibit showcases walls of album covers showing the influence of ancient Egypt by other artists including Tina Turner, Earth Wind and Fire, and Miles Davis, and a special interactive video installation.

In response to the negative press, the museum released a statement on its website defending the exhibit and further explaining it will not tolerate comments promoting hate, racism or discrimination.

"The museum has worked long and carefully on this exhibition with many external advisers, and fully endorses its content," the statement reads. "The museum welcomes respectful dialogue on the cultural heritage of Egypt and Nubia. However, the museum also receives comments via social media that are racist or offensive in nature. These are not tolerated by the museum as the museum is emphatically against any form of racism and discrimination. Comments on the museum’s social media that are offensive or racist will be removed. Finally, we cordially invite everyone to visit the exhibition and form their own opinions."