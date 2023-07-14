Duran Duran to Play Benefit for the Cancer Awareness Trust

Duran Duran announced Thursday plans to play a benefit concert for the UK-based charity The Cancer Awareness Trust. The show is set for Aug. 19 at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, Calif.

The announcement follows the news their former guitarist, Andy Taylor, was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in 2018. The band learned of Taylor’s diagnosis only days prior to their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November. Singer Simon Le Bon announced Taylor’s plight during his acceptance speech.

“We are heading to Northern California, to play many of the songs that we wrote together with our dear friend, Andy Taylor, to help him and others in their fight against prostate cancer. It is the right thing to do,” Le Bon said in a statement.

Tickets to the concert go on sale to the Duran Duran VIP Fan Community on July 17 at noon PT, with general on-sale following on July 19 at noon PT.