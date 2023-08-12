Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Says Cancer Drug Gave Him 5 More Years - The Messenger
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Says Cancer Drug Gave Him 5 More Years

The guitarist previously announced his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2022

Charlotte Phillipp
Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor says that a new drug he's taken while battling prostate cancer has lengthened his life expectancy by "five years."

During an interview with BBC Breakfast, the musician revealed that he had started taking "a nuclear medicine, Lutetium-177, which is targeted so it only sees cancer cells," about six weeks ago.

Taylor announced he was fighting the cancer in 2022, but was diagnosed more than eight years ago. After he came forward with the news, a scientist approached him to let him know about the medicine.

"It can't see healthy cells. It kills stage four cancer in your bones. And so what it's effectively done is extend my life for five years," according to Taylor via BBC.

Andy Taylor during Duran Duran Concert and After-Party at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino In Las Vegas at Joint Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Andy Taylor during Duran Duran Concert and After-Party at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino In Las Vegas at Joint Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.Photo by Donato Sardella/WireImage

Before he began his treatment with Lutetium-177, Taylor told BBC that his health was declining. Back in November, the guitarist was set to perform alongside his former bandmates in Los Angeles when they were inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame. The band had not played together since 2006.

Taylor said he ended up being too sick to perform, and revealed his diagnosis through a letter, read by the other Duran Duran members, during the induction.

"A few days before, I couldn't really stand up and play," he said on the BBC show. "I missed the biggest night of my life."

Taylor also said he only let his fellow bandmates know about his diagnosis shortly before the ceremony in a letter, and Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon suggested sharing the letter on stage.

In it, Taylor wrote that he was "truly sorry and massively disappointed" that he could not attend the ceremony, but still was celebrating the band's successes.

"I'm so very proud of these four brothers; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award. I often doubted the day would come," he wrote. "I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

