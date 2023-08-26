Andy Taylor is giving an update on his health and journey with stage four prostate cancer.

The former Duran Duran guitarist first shared news of his diagnosis in November 2022 after he was unable to attend the group's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He penned an open letter, revealing he was first diagnosed in 2018.

Taylor now says he is "asymptomatic."

During an interview with The Times published on Friday, the famed musician stated that he is currently living in London as he undergoes groundbreaking treatment for the incurable condition.

"I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care," Taylor said. "And now I'm not; I'm asymptomatic."

He went on to salute "genius" Welsh scientist and biotech entrepreneur Christopher Evans, who created the innovative treatment, touting him as the "Elon Musk of cancer."

Taylor also expressed appreciation for Duran Duran frontman, Simon Le Bon, who read his letter aloud at last fall's ceremony.

John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and Andy Taylor of Duran Duran backstage with their Lifetime Achievement Award during the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on August 28, 2003 Jason Squires/WireImage

"It takes someone with a very special quality from their heart to do that and not drop a word. People don’t realise he’s actually quite a classy guy."

Taylor shared that the bone pain he experienced while jogging was first to spark concern, although he initially chalked it up to arthritis. He also experienced erectile dysfunction, which he used Viagra to treat.

Andy Taylor during Duran Duran in Concert at Webster Hall in New York City on August 27, 2003 - Backstage at Webster Hall in New York City, New York, United States. James Devaney/WireImage

Earlier this month, Taylor shared an Instagram photo of himself receiving treatment.

"In for my second round of cancer treatment. Everything is going so very well. I’m so deeply touched by everyone’s well wishes & love, I’m in good hands & just want to thank everyone for their kindness & strength, as a family we are beginning to feel whole again. ATX," he captioned the moment.

Duran Duran also hosted a benefit concert on his behalf.

Though his journey to recovery looks promising, Taylor made it clear he has no plans to rejoin the Grammy-winning group.

"No, I’m not going to reunite the band ... I would not say no to [part time for] the opportunity, particularly for the fans, but as I keep reminding people, you have to be asked."

Taylor first parted ways with the group in the late '80s. Though he rejoined in 2000, he left in 2006.

Meanwhile, he's working on his forthcoming solo album Man's a Wolf to Man, which is set for a Sept. 8 release, marking his first solo LP in more than 30 years.