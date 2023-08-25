‘Dune: Part Two’ Pushed to 2024 Amid Strikes

Warner Bros. has added another blockbuster to the list of delays amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA double strike.

The November release date for Dune: Part Two has been delayed to March 15, 2024, as the writers' and actors' unions continue negotiations with the AMPTP.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which was previously set for March 14, 2024, has also been pushed back a month to April 12.

Based on Frank Herbert's novel and directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel is the followup to 2021's Dune and will star Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and many more.

The schedule shift comes after last week's renewed talks between the Writer's Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Warner Bros. and other major studios. The AMPTP has since presented a counterproposal.

Meanwhile, the actors' union entered the sixth week of its strike on Aug. 18, but talks between SAG-AFTRA and the studios are expected to resume soon. It is the first double strike for both Hollywood unions since 1960 when Ronald Reagan was SAG President.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified.