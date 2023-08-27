‘Dune 3’ Is Already Being Teased Before the ‘Dune’ Sequel’s Debut - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

‘Dune 3’ Is Already Being Teased Before the ‘Dune’ Sequel’s Debut

But don't expect more than a 'Dune' threequel from director Denis Villeneuve

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in ‘Dune: Part Two.’Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

With no end in sight for Hollywood's dual actors' and writers' union strikes, Dune 2's debut date has been — much to the chagrin of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson super-fans — tentatively pushed to March 15, 2024. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's stunning film adaptation to Frank Herbert's complex sci-fi saga of the same name was originally slated for release on Nov. 3.

But director Villeneuve is teasing a return to Arrakis, even before Dune 2 graces theaters.

In a recent interview with Empire, Villeneuve shared that if he succeeds in making a Dune threequel, "that would be the dream."

Dune 3 would be based on the book Dune Messiah, the direct sequel to Dune. (Based on the novel's plot, the events of Dune 3 would likely take place about 12 years after the events of Dune 2 — which could mean an aged-up Chalamet, or an entirely different cast.)

Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve explained. “Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Villeneuve emphasized to Empire that Dune 3 isn't just a pipe dream: "There are words on paper," he said, but he also gave a bit of bittersweet news. Namely, Dune 3 would be the last in his trilogy.

"After that the books become more … esoteric,” he noted.

Read More

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.