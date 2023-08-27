With no end in sight for Hollywood's dual actors' and writers' union strikes, Dune 2's debut date has been — much to the chagrin of Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson super-fans — tentatively pushed to March 15, 2024. The sequel to Denis Villeneuve's stunning film adaptation to Frank Herbert's complex sci-fi saga of the same name was originally slated for release on Nov. 3.
But director Villeneuve is teasing a return to Arrakis, even before Dune 2 graces theaters.
In a recent interview with Empire, Villeneuve shared that if he succeeds in making a Dune threequel, "that would be the dream."
Dune 3 would be based on the book Dune Messiah, the direct sequel to Dune. (Based on the novel's plot, the events of Dune 3 would likely take place about 12 years after the events of Dune 2 — which could mean an aged-up Chalamet, or an entirely different cast.)
“Dune Messiah was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve explained. “Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”
Villeneuve emphasized to Empire that Dune 3 isn't just a pipe dream: "There are words on paper," he said, but he also gave a bit of bittersweet news. Namely, Dune 3 would be the last in his trilogy.
"After that the books become more … esoteric,” he noted.
