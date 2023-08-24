Dua Lipa Feels Women Are ‘Slut-Shamed for Everything’ When Asked About Strip Club Criticism - The Messenger
Dua Lipa Feels Women Are ‘Slut-Shamed for Everything’ When Asked About Strip Club Criticism

'It’s like navigating a minefield from the very beginning,' the 'Dance the Night' singer said in a new interview

Olivia Jakiel
Dua Lipa attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Dua Lipa is not holding back when it comes to how she feels women are criticized over any and everything they do.

When asked about accompanying Lizzo to a strip club in 2020 during an interview for her cover story with Vogue France for its September 2023 issue, the "Dance the Night" singer addressed previous claims that she was supporting the "exploitation of women."

"Obviously, I'm against any kind of exploitation. But I also see this endless criticism of women's choices," she explained. "It's like navigating a minefield from the very beginning. We're slut-shamed for everything and anything. Does anyone think of people's own experiences before attacking them? So, for me, it's really important to respect women's choices, whatever they are."

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist — who is considered an icon by many in the LGBTQIA+ community — went on to discuss why "the question of gender" rouses violence in today's society, telling the publication, "Homophobia and transphobia are neighbors of misogyny. Many people, deep down, are just scared of themselves." 

She continues: "The freedom of others forces them to come to terms with something they are too scared to express. The beauty of a free, true and proud being paralyzes them."

The "New Rules" singer previously addressed the backlash she received after footage of her at a strip club after the Grammy Awards in 2020 made the rounds online.

"I just feel like, if you're a feminist, you have to also support women in all fields of work," she told Rolling Stone in January the following year. "We have to support sex workers, we have to believe that that [work] is their choice and their right. It seems quite hypocritical, I think, people picking and choosing as to how they want to support women and when it suits them. That's another form of misogyny, which really derives from the male gaze."

