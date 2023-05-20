Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival
The 'Levitating' singer and her director boyfriend were first seen together in February.
Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras stepped out on the red carpet for the first time as a couple Friday, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France.
The "Levitating" singer and her French music video director boyfriend, who's known for his work with Kanye West and M.I.A., were captured by photographers for the premiere of the film Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).
They matched in all-black ensembles — Lipa in a floor length gown with skin-baring cutouts; Gavras in a suit — while holding hands and embracing for the cameras.
Lipa and Gavras were first seen together in February after leaving a party in London together, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple were later photographed holding hands at Paris Fashion Week in the same month.
Prior to dating Gavras, Lipa was known for her relationship with Anwar Hadid, which lasted two years and ended in 2021. She was also rumored to have dated Trevor Noah, but that speculation was confirmed false by various outlets.
Gavras' previous relationship was with pop star Rita Ora, which also ended in 2021.
