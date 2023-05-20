The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film Festival

    The 'Levitating' singer and her director boyfriend were first seen together in February.

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras stepped out on the red carpet for the first time as a couple Friday, at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France.

    The "Levitating" singer and her French music video director boyfriend, who's known for his work with Kanye West and M.I.A., were captured by photographers for the premiere of the film Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers).

    They matched in all-black ensembles — Lipa in a floor length gown with skin-baring cutouts; Gavras in a suit — while holding hands and embracing for the cameras.

    Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras
    Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
    Read More

    Lipa and Gavras were first seen together in February after leaving a party in London together, according to Entertainment Tonight. The couple were later photographed holding hands at Paris Fashion Week in the same month.

    Prior to dating Gavras, Lipa was known for her relationship with Anwar Hadid, which lasted two years and ended in 2021. She was also rumored to have dated Trevor Noah, but that speculation was confirmed false by various outlets.

    Gavras' previous relationship was with pop star Rita Ora, which also ended in 2021.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.