If you've seen the box office phenomena Barbie, you undoubtably remember the iconic dance sequence of the film. Barbie throws a massive party for all her friends, set to the song Dance the Night, written and performed by Dua Lipa. Perfectly choreographed dancing, fun and (heavily memed) thoughts of death ensue.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the fact that her song landed in the UK's Top 5, and offered some behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the smash hit.

"The first thing I saw from the Barbie movie when @iammarkronson asked me to write the song for the big dance scene in the film was the cast dance rehearsals," she wrote, alongside a video of the dance. "We then set off with the plan to write a song based on Barbie’s inner thoughts in that very moment on the basis of what was to come next in her story and on the premise of the whole film."

Dua Lipa attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dua Lipa added that it was "surreal" when she saw the finished scene up on the big screen.

"The song no longer felt like it belonged to me but belonged to Barbie and her perfect/imperfect self," she explained. "I’m so grateful to all of you dancing at home with us and for [director Greta Gerwig] and Mark for trusting me with this task."

Dua Lipa didn't just contribute a massive musical number to the film. She also made a cameo as a mermaid in Barbie Land. Gerwig asked the artist to come on board to play a finned Barbie and received an enthusiastic yes.

“I couldn't have been happier with my character,” she told The Upcoming while walking the pink carpet for the film's premiere.