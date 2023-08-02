Pop Star Dua Lipa Sued for Third Time Over ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa, the star behind international hits like "New Rules" and "Dance the Night," has been sued — again — over her massively successful 2020 song "Levitating."

The lawsuit was filed Monday, July 31, against Lipa and Warner Music Group by producer Bosko Kante who says he created a track using the ElectroSpit talk box — a variation on the vintage vocal-effects implement that he invented — for Lipa in 2014. Ahead of the album's release, he reportedly reached an oral agreement with the song's co-producer Stephen Kozmeniuk that it would be used in "Levitating."

Kante is credited on the song. However, he claims he never granted Lipa permission to use his talk-box contributions in remixed versions of the track.

After initially appearing on Lipa's Future Nostalgia album, a remix with DaBaby helped push "Levitating" into becoming an international hit in October 2020. It was remixed again on Lipa's Club version of the album with Madonna, Missy Elliot and Blessed Madonna.

"Plaintiff made numerous attempts to resolve this matter short of litigation, but such efforts were unsuccessful, due to Defendants' unwillingness to cooperate or accept responsibility for this blatant infringement of Plaintiff's copyrights," the lawsuit reportedly reads.

"All three remixes sampled and incorporated a greater amount of plaintiff's work than that used in the original version," it continues. Kante's lawyers say Lipa's producers "did not seek or receive any authorization or permission to use the composition or sound recording of plaintiff's work from plaintiff."

"Levitating" came out on Dua Lipa's disco-inspired album Future Nostalgia in 2020. The remix pushed the song to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and it became the longest-charting song by a female artist of all time with 77 weeks.

This is the third time the song has faced legal troubles. In 2022, a band named Artikal Sound System claimed Lipa stole the song's chorus from their 2017 song "Live Your Life." Days later, songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer claimed "Levitating" copied the melodies from their 1979 song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night" and 1980 song "Don Diablo."

A federal judge ruled that there was no sign that anyone involved in creating "Levitating" had "access" to "Live Your Life" and dropped the first lawsuit. The second suit is still pending, though Lipa's lawyers are using a similar argument in the case.

The Messenger has reached out to Dua Lipa's team for comment.