Entertainment.
Drew Carey, Adam Sandler and Other Stars Pay Tribute to Bob Barker

Many Hollywood peers took to social media to say goodbye to Barker, and recall fond memories of his slate of work over the decades

Wendy Geller
Bob Barker, who died Saturday at the age of 99, enjoyed a lengthy career spanning not only his famous TV show hosting duties, but also film roles and activism.

Many Hollywood peers took to social media to pay tribute to him and his slate of work over the decades, following the news of his death.

Drew Carey, who took over hosting duties at Barker's best-known outlet, The Price Is Right, in 2007, noted, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world."

"There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him," he added. "I will carry his memory in my heart forever."

Adam Sandler, who enlisted Barker for a cameo in the 1996 hit film Happy Gilmore, called him "The man. The myth. The best."

Bob Barker and Drew Carey
Bob Barker and Drew Carey attend the set of ‘The Price Is Right’ at CBS Television City on November 5, 2013 in Los AngelesJB Lacroix/WireImage
"Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me," Sandler mourned. "He will be missed by everyone I know!"

Julie Bowen, who also starred in Happy Gilmore, posted with a hilarious recollection of Barker and Sandler filming an iconic scene.

"I will never forget Adam convincing Bob Barker to say the iconic line, the price is WRONG, bi*ch!'" she wrote. "Bob was kind and polite and had declined to say the line, but he got swept up in the hilarious fight scene between him and Happy, he just…said it. It’s one of my favorite filming memories ever."

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips revealed that he'd been Barker's neighbor at one point. "Would often chat with him when he was walking his dogs," he recalled, saying that Barker was a "consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals."

Fellow TV host Tom Bergeron posted a carousel of remembrance photos to Instagram with memories of using Barker's dressing room when Hollywood Squares and The Price Is Right used the same stage. He also recalled interviewing Barker on Good Morning America, as well as thanked the late legend for reviewing a book manuscript and writing a positive review for a blurb.

