Drew Barrymore Penned a Loving Note to Taylor Swift After Her Concert

Drew Barrymore stopped by Taylor Swift's Eras tour and expressed her love for the pop star in a moving letter on Instagram.

Barrymore attended Sunday's show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her young daughters, Olive and Frankie. Yesterday, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of images from the concert, beginning with a blurry photo of Swift and a shot of Barrymore intently watching the show.

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," the caption began. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter."

Barrymore recently relocated to New York City from her hometown of Los Angeles to host The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, so the song has a special place in her heart.

"I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable," Barrymore went on. "YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives."

"We are so lucky to have seen your show," Barrymore added. "Your oh so giving 3 hour show."

Barrymore also made sure to let Swift know that she and her entire family are real fans. "Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

Barrymore isn't the only celebrity that has attended the Eras tour. A wide array of stars have been spotted at Swift's shows across the country, including Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Gordon Ramsay, Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman, Miles Teller, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Billy Joel, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, HAIM, Laura Dern, Ethan Hawk, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more.

Swift's Eras tour will continue through the summer and conclude Aug. 9 after a five-night run in Los Angeles.