The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Drew Barrymore Penned a Loving Note to Taylor Swift After Her Concert

    'You are the role model all of us girls and women need,' Barrymore wrote on Instagram

    Published |Updated
    Taylor Henderson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    John Shearer/Getty Images

    Drew Barrymore stopped by Taylor Swift's Eras tour and expressed her love for the pop star in a moving letter on Instagram.

    Barrymore attended Sunday's show at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with her young daughters, Olive and Frankie. Yesterday, the 48-year-old shared a carousel of images from the concert, beginning with a blurry photo of Swift and a shot of Barrymore intently watching the show.

    "I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," the caption began. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter."

    Barrymore recently relocated to New York City from her hometown of Los Angeles to host The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020, so the song has a special place in her heart.

    Read More

    "I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable," Barrymore went on. "YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need. Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives."

    "We are so lucky to have seen your show," Barrymore added. "Your oh so giving 3 hour show."

    Barrymore also made sure to let Swift know that she and her entire family are real fans. "Ps we listen to you on vinyl every morning to get ready for our day. You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

    Barrymore isn't the only celebrity that has attended the Eras tour. A wide array of stars have been spotted at Swift's shows across the country, including Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd, Gordon Ramsay, Maya Hawke, Uma Thurman, Miles Teller, Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Billy Joel, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Shania Twain, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz, HAIM, Laura Dern, Ethan Hawk, Ellen Pompeo, Mariska Hargitay, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and more.

    Swift's Eras tour will continue through the summer and conclude Aug. 9 after a five-night run in Los Angeles.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.