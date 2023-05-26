The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Drew Barrymore Comforts Crying Fan in Talk Show Audience: ‘I Cry Here All the Time’

    The emotional fan told Barrymore she was her 'childhood idol' while sitting in the audience of her talk show

    Daniel Trainor
    The Drew Barrymore Show

    Drew Barrymore knows how to be there in a time of need.

    During a recent taping of The Drew Barrymore Show, the talk show host noticed a studio audience member was visibly emotional.

    "Are you okay? Did anything happen?" Barrymore asked the crying woman. "Whose ass do I have to kick?"

    As Barrymore approached, a friend of the woman said, "She loves you so much."

    Read More

    A noticeably relieved Barrymore exhaled and said, "Oh, God! Thank God. It’s nothing bad. Did you see me coming up here? I was like, ‘Tell me where they are! Because I will take them down. Who made you cry?!’"

    When the audience member was handed a microphone by a production member, she told Barrymore, "You’re just, like, my childhood idol. I don’t want to be that person to, like, cry."

    Barrymore told her not to worry, saying, "Oh screw that! Be that person!"

    As the woman took Barrymore's advice and let the tears flow, she told Barrymore, "I really love you. I'm sorry."

    After the fan introduced herself as Olivia, Barrymore sat on her lap and said jokingly, "I don't know why I have the urge to do this."

    The two started rocking back and forth, with Barrymore telling her, "This is just such an honor for me to meet you." Their closeness came with a bit of peril, as Barrymore further said, "I'm sorry, I have dumpling breath."

    A small price to pay to meet your idol.

    With the duo still embraced, Barrymore explained that she appreciated the outward show of emotion. "It’s so funny that you would say, like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to cry here,'" she said. "I cry here all the time."

    Barrymore's affection and attentiveness did not go unnoticed by the other studio audience members, either. On a video of the encounter posted to the show's Instagram account, one fan, wrote, "As an audience member at this filming, this really touched me. My friends and I were discussing how much of a different experience this show is compared to others. Drew’s vulnerability is so beautiful IRL [in real life]."

    The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays in syndication. 

