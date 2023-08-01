Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Late Son Leandro Can ‘Take Care of Each Other’ in Heaven - The Messenger
Drena De Niro Says Paul Reubens and Late Son Leandro Can ‘Take Care of Each Other’ in Heaven

Drena De Niro penned a touching tribute to Paul Ruebens after his death, sharing photos of the actor with her late son Leandro when he was a baby

Olivia Jakiel
Paul Reubens with Drena De Niro and Leandro De Niro RodriguezDrena De Niro/Instagram

Drena De Niro is mourning the loss of her longtime friend, Paul Reubens

"Darling wonderful kind genius Paul. I loved you since the moment I first laid eyes on you in Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke because even though I was just a kid ..Weird knows weird and you were brilliantly and beautifully weird," the actress began in a tribute posted to Instagram Tuesday, in which she shared photos of Reubens and her late son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, when he was a baby. 

"You gave the world so much more than it gave back to you. It was with you that the media showed what a truly vicious beast it really is. I didn’t know you then but I had wished I could tell you that I loved you and would stand by Pee-wee forever. Luckily I got the chance in this lifetime to do just that," she continued, noting that they got to work together on The Groovenians in 2002 "and two weird Virgos became friends till the end."

She concluded: "Thank you for letting me [be] part of your Big Adventure. Now you and Leandro can ride bicycles, build elaborate pet feeding systems and talk to the animals everyday together. Take care of each other. Heaven is lucky to have you 2 angels."

Reubens, best known for his character Pee-wee Herman, died Sunday after privately battling cancer for the last six years, according to statements posted to his official social media accounts. 

"Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," the statement read. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

De Niro announced the death of her son, Leandro, via Instagram early last month. He was only 19 years old. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

