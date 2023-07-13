Dream Kardashian Got a New Phone for Her 6th Birthday

Dream Kardashian had a sixth birthday that put even the most over-the-top sweet 16 parties to shame.

The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna was treated like royalty on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, with the 6-year-old treated to a party filled with all of her wildest dreams: a DJ, a pink bounce house, a slime station and at least one very expensive gift.

After entering the butterfly-themed soirée, Dream's grandmother Kris Jenner made a beeline for the birthday girl.

"Dreamie, look at your party!" Kris exclaimed. "You're like a rock star. Happy birthday. Do you like your diamond butterfly? And your new phone?! Who are you?"

While it's not immediately clear who actually gifted the phone to Dream, Kris might be on the shortlist of suspects.

"I love spoiling my grandkids," she said in a confessional. "And I love when they love something that I've done for them. It makes me so happy. There's nothing better than that."

Regardless of who actually gave Dream — who turned 6 in November — the phone, it's already managed to stir up some controversy online.

When Rob's sister (and Dream's aunt) Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of the family brood on Instagram in February, some Eagle-eyed social media sleuths spotted Dream holding an iPhone in her hands.

Naturally, some critics voiced their opinions about the 6-year-old and her device. "The young kid in the middle right has a wholeass iPhone 13-14 pro max…." one Reddit user posted. "Why would you get that for a child that's not even a teen?"

Hate aside, the party was a smashing success, thanks in large part to Khloé, who helped plan the party with Rob. Dream's mother Blac Chyna — who filed an ultimately unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians in 2017 — was nowhere to be found at the festivities.

"I feel like I'm a third parent to Dream, I guess," Khloé said in a confessional. "I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever. It's important, and wherever she gets it from, she gets it from."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.