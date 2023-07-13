Dream Kardashian Got a New Phone for Her 6th Birthday - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Dream Kardashian Got a New Phone for Her 6th Birthday

On Thursday's episode of 'The Kardashians,' the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated with an extravagant party and, yes, a brand-new iPhone

Published |Updated
Daniel Trainor
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Dream KardashianKhloe Kardashian/Instagram

Dream Kardashian had a sixth birthday that put even the most over-the-top sweet 16 parties to shame.

The daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna was treated like royalty on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, with the 6-year-old treated to a party filled with all of her wildest dreams: a DJ, a pink bounce house, a slime station and at least one very expensive gift.

After entering the butterfly-themed soirée, Dream's grandmother Kris Jenner made a beeline for the birthday girl.

"Dreamie, look at your party!" Kris exclaimed. "You're like a rock star. Happy birthday. Do you like your diamond butterfly? And your new phone?! Who are you?"

Read More

While it's not immediately clear who actually gifted the phone to Dream, Kris might be on the shortlist of suspects.

"I love spoiling my grandkids," she said in a confessional. "And I love when they love something that I've done for them. It makes me so happy. There's nothing better than that."

Regardless of who actually gave Dream — who turned 6 in November — the phone, it's already managed to stir up some controversy online. 

When Rob's sister (and Dream's aunt) Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of the family brood on Instagram in February, some Eagle-eyed social media sleuths spotted Dream holding an iPhone in her hands. 

Naturally, some critics voiced their opinions about the 6-year-old and her device. "The young kid in the middle right has a wholeass iPhone 13-14 pro max…." one Reddit user posted. "Why would you get that for a child that's not even a teen?"

Hate aside, the party was a smashing success, thanks in large part to Khloé, who helped plan the party with Rob. Dream's mother Blac Chyna — who filed an ultimately unsuccessful defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians in 2017 — was nowhere to be found at the festivities.

"I feel like I'm a third parent to Dream, I guess," Khloé said in a confessional. "I mean, I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence, whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever. It's important, and wherever she gets it from, she gets it from."

New episodes of The Kardashians drop Thursdays on Hulu.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.