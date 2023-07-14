Drake’s Poetry Book ‘Titles Ruin Everything’: A Stylish Attempt at Poetry Falls Flat

On the first page of his long-awaited poetry debut, Drake hooks his audience with the following line: "I actually do have good things to say about you — just not this book." It's not clear who "you" is, but immediately, we can guess what we're in for: rhyming disses, sexual missives, tales of resentment and heartbreak from the rap community's resident sad boy. This is the central ethos of Titles Ruin Everything.

Drake performs at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Written in collaboration with his friend and co-lyricist Kenzi Samir, the book was teased by Drake in 2022 and released last month by Phaidron. Containing quippy and sometimes-cringey one liners on almost every page (some are blank), the 168-page stream-of-consciousness is dedicated to the rapper's thoughts on women, relationships, and fame. On the front page: a QR code teasing readers with the announcement of his next album, For All The Dogs. "I don't know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life," he said about the book on Instagram.

A screenshot of the “Titles Ruin Everything” QR code webpage. Drake Related

Surely if he's excited about this project, Drake must be offering something unique to that of his lyrics — and yet the book feels like a physical extension of his preexisting resentment.

Consider his fourth album Views, where he waxes poetic about rising up in the industry and the fakes he's left behind. "You're supposed to put your pride aside and ride for me," he laments in the bridge of Keep the Family Close. "And of course you went and chose a side that wasn't mine."



This recurrent need to be number one carries across the pages of Titles Ruin Everything ("I'll let you talk first / but don't let me go second") as he expresses the physical bitterness ("My helping hand getting number & my visions / going blurry") that comes with "looking out for everyone." Since he refuses to namedrop we're left to read between the lines, but his wordplay isn't nearly cutting enough to keep us guessing which haters he's referencing. But how much does it really matter? In Drake's universe betrayal runs rampant, and he's convinced "something (other than me)" has got to give.



Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but Drake seems to enjoy its weight despite his lyrical tears. He flexes the enormity of his wealth and success in another Views song called Grammys, poking fun at those who never left the hood and wouldn't deign to "tell me what to do." This sentiment is reiterated almost verbatim in a line from TRE: "'I wouldn't do that if I were you' / — someone who could never be me let alone do what I do."



Not only are the themes similar — which admittedly isn't a huge issue, artists can cover the same ground as many times as they want — but the language with which he uses to explore them don't feel varied enough to justify the release of Titles Ruin Everything. What are we getting from this book that we can't find for free in his verses? Here's hoping it somehow serves as a helpful accompaniment to his next album, lest we be out of $20.

Most notably, Drake's views on relationships and women have not evolved past his lyrics.

"You're nothing / to write home about," a line in TRE says. And yet... he quite literally wrote about them. Immortalized their connection in a book, in fact.



Given its lack of specificity, it would be a waste of effort to try and construct a linear narrative from Titles Ruin Everything. Still, it's clear that the superstar feels a cloying need to knock his lovers down a peg, reminding them that they're "one in a million / not one in seven point eight billion" and critiquing their "taste in men," which "isn't exactly Michelin star." All the while, he remains suspicious of their intentions, going through their phones and asking them to "tell me something I don't know / (like your motives)." At this point, it's starting to feel as if the rapper isn't surrounded by grifters so much as he's self-isolating ("What's mine is mine not yours / heart included.")



Paranoia, lust, and misogyny are apparent in Drake's discography and his book. There's a particular eye-rolling, misogynistic line about what he considers to be the sole function of women: "There are two types of women in this world / women who like giving head and women I don't like." Just as he writes a hit song about female empowerment then goes on to make fun of Megan Thee Stallion getting shot, these passages don't speak to a particular worldview — they exist solely for getting attention.



And get attention he has.

Titles Ruin Everything is out of stock on Drake Related, and some followers (who, let's be real, are the target audience) thought the book's "immaculate vibes" read like a collection of clever IG captions. That's probably the best way to look at this book in order to enjoy it. At its worst, it's a sincere attempt at a new medium that ultimately failed to deliver, a bold claim of bringing back "the old Drake" — though, given his static views on the same topics, shows he never really left.