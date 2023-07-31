TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57
Drake's Memphis stop of the It's All A Blur tour just six days before the show at the FedExForum.
The Ticketmaster website stated: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."
Refunds will be automatically available for ticketholders within 30 days, the notice added.
The Memphis stop of the "It's All A Blur" tour was originally scheduled for June 29th.
Read More
- Lizzo Says She’s Ready to Perform in Baltimore After Canceling Last 2 Shows Due to Strep Throat
- Drake Serenades His Mom While Performing ‘Look What You’ve Done’ on Tour: Watch the Emotional Moment
- Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at Philly Date 8 Years After Beef
- Drake Hit By Fan’s Phone Onstage at Chicago Tour Kickoff
- Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production on Strip-Club Docuseries ‘Magic City’
The rapper visited the city close to his original performance date to receive a key to Shelby County as well as record a music video with Young Thug at Railgarten.
Drake postponed that date to Sunday, August 6.
The show has not been rescheduled.
The Messenger has reached out to representatives for Drake, who declined to comment, and Ticketmaster.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment
- ‘High School Musical’ Star Dara Renee Reveals ‘Crazy’ Experience Filming With Original Cast MembersEntertainment
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’Entertainment
- How Did Ed Sheeran Strike Up an Unlikely Bromance With Chris Hemsworth? ‘Mutual Fangirling,’ Says SingerEntertainment
- Here is the 2023 Booker Prize LonglistEntertainment
- Charlie Day Performs ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Hit ‘Dayman’ at the Hollywood BowlEntertainment
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- ‘The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Wife Lauren Burnham Would ‘Embrace’ Kids Racing: ‘One of Them’s Gonna Do Something Extreme’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Lollapalooza’s New VIP Section Draws Mixed Reviews From FestivalgoersEntertainment