Drake's Memphis stop of the It's All A Blur tour just six days before the show at the FedExForum.

The Ticketmaster website stated: "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event."

Refunds will be automatically available for ticketholders within 30 days, the notice added.

The Memphis stop of the "It's All A Blur" tour was originally scheduled for June 29th.

The rapper visited the city close to his original performance date to receive a key to Shelby County as well as record a music video with Young Thug at Railgarten.

Drake postponed that date to Sunday, August 6.

The show has not been rescheduled.

The Messenger has reached out to representatives for Drake, who declined to comment, and Ticketmaster.