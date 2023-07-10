Drake Wins Over $700,000 in 1 Night After Betting on UFC Fight, Says He Came ‘Off Stage Richer’
The rapper scored a serious win after placing money on the UFC 290 fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodríguez
Drake won over $700,000 Saturday night after betting on the UFC 290 fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodríguez, according to a post from the betting platform Stake.
The fight was held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with Donald Trump, Guy Fieri, Mel Gibson, Joe Rogan and more in attendance.
Drake could not attend because he was performing at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., but he came "off stage richer," he said on Instagram, after betting on the match.
The "Rich Flex" rapper used Stake, a crypto betting website he has a partnership with, to put down $249,319.20 with 2.85 odds on Volkanovski. Following Volkanovski's win on Saturday, Drake's payout was $710,559.73, meaning his profit was $461,240.53.
In a separate bet, according to the Stake post, Drake put down $998,787.86 with 1.27 odds and was paid out $1,268,460.59. His profit on that bet was $269,672.73, and his total from both bets equaled $730,913.26.
Drake celebrated his win on Instagram.
The rapper kicked off his It's All a Blur Tour last week and announced a new album, titled For All The Dogs, is dropping soon. He was also hit by a fan's phone on stage and had to defend his pink manicure from homophobic backlash.
