Woman Who Threw Bra Onstage at Drake Concert Wants to Be a ‘Catalyst of Motherhood, Body Positivity’ (Exclusive)
'I've seen firsthand some of my friends lose confidence in themselves after giving birth,' Veronica Correia told The Messenger. 'My goal is to be a positive influence for all mothers'
Veronica Correia, 21, went viral this past weekend for throwing her bra at Drake during his It Was All a Blur tour stop in New York. "36G," Drake said, picking up the undergarment in a video. "Locate this woman immediately." Playboy swiftly reached out to Correia and asked to sign her, and now Correia is sharing the motive behind her bra-toss and her plans as a Playboy-backed creator. Now that she has a platform, Correia, who often posts photos of her young daughter on social media, says wants to send a message to fellow women.
"I want to be a positive image for all mothers," Correia exclusively told The Messenger via email. "I've seen firsthand some of my friends lose confidence in themselves after giving birth. My goal is to be a positive influence for all mothers and communicate that all mothers are beautiful, and pregnancy is a beautiful journey. I want to be a catalyst of motherhood, women empowerment, and body positivity."
She went on to share why she made the decision to throw her bra at Drake: "My intention behind throwing my bra was entirely to have the experience. I just wanted to have fun! I could never imagine this was going to blow up."
Correia also revealed that Drake did in fact reach out to her on Instagram. "I was so shocked that I didn’t even respond for a whole day," she said, "but I thanked him for the experience and a great show."
