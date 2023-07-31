Drake Stunned After Fan Throws 36L Bra Onstage: ‘How Many Letters Did It Go Up To?’ - The Messenger
Entertainment
Drake Stunned After Fan Throws 36L Bra Onstage: ‘How Many Letters Did It Go Up To?’

The performer joked around with the crowd after he received several undergarments onstage

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Rapper Drake performs onstage during “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Drake asked and he has received. Ever since the rapper spoke about his recent disappointment about not having any bras thrown onstage to him, his subsequent audiences have delivered.

Most recently, Drake was left stunned after someone tossed up a hot pink 36L bra during a recent concert.

"36L? L?" he asked as he inspected the label. "How many letters did it go up to? L?" Drake then counted off the alphabet to fully absorb the size of the bra.

As he walked away, still perplexed, he added: "We'll talk about it later. I gotta talk to you first. We gotta have a personal conversation. L? "

Getting attention from the rapper can lead to more than just a quick moment of viral fame. Veronica Correia, who got internet famous for tossing her 36G bra at Drake during his It Was All a Blur tour stop in New York, recently got an offer to work with Playboy as a creator.

"I want to be a positive image for all mothers," Correia exclusively told The Messenger via email. "I've seen firsthand some of my friends lose confidence in themselves after giving birth. My goal is to be a positive influence for all mothers and communicate that all mothers are beautiful, and pregnancy is a beautiful journey. I want to be a catalyst of motherhood, women empowerment, and body positivity."

She went on to share why she made the decision to throw her bra at Drake: "My intention behind throwing my bra was entirely to have the experience. I just wanted to have fun! I could never imagine this was going to blow up."

Correia also revealed that Drake did in fact reach out to her on Instagram. "I was so shocked that I didn’t even respond for a whole day," she said, "but I thanked him for the experience and a great show."

