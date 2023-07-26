Drake Serenades His Mom While Performing ‘Look What You’ve Done’ on Tour: Watch the Emotional Moment - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Drake Serenades His Mom While Performing ‘Look What You’ve Done’ on Tour: Watch the Emotional Moment

'You love me, and I love you,' the Grammy winner shared while performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It's a concert moment Drake won't soon forget.

While performing at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday night as part of the It's All A Blur Tour, the Grammy-winning rapper decided to bring a special guest out onstage for his performance of "Look What You've Done."

In a video captured by fans, Drake invited his mother Sandi Graham to sit on the couch as he opened a notebook and rapped the lyrics to his hit song.

"You love me, and I love you," he shared before embracing his mom with a hug. "Look what you've done." 

Read More

The crowd began erupting in applause as Graham wiped away tears from her eyes.

"Look What You've Done" is a 2011 tribute record to Drake's mother, uncle and grandmother. Featured on his sophomore album Take Care, the track takes fans back in time to Drake's struggle to help a family member quit smoking in the middle of pursuing his dreams as a rapper.

Drake has felt support from his mom for much of his career. Before releasing his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album, the musician shared a personal note he received from Graham.

"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," the card read. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."

She added, "Love you more now and forever." 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.