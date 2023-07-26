It's a concert moment Drake won't soon forget.
While performing at New York's Madison Square Garden Tuesday night as part of the It's All A Blur Tour, the Grammy-winning rapper decided to bring a special guest out onstage for his performance of "Look What You've Done."
In a video captured by fans, Drake invited his mother Sandi Graham to sit on the couch as he opened a notebook and rapped the lyrics to his hit song.
"You love me, and I love you," he shared before embracing his mom with a hug. "Look what you've done."
The crowd began erupting in applause as Graham wiped away tears from her eyes.
"Look What You've Done" is a 2011 tribute record to Drake's mother, uncle and grandmother. Featured on his sophomore album Take Care, the track takes fans back in time to Drake's struggle to help a family member quit smoking in the middle of pursuing his dreams as a rapper.
Drake has felt support from his mom for much of his career. Before releasing his 2021 Certified Lover Boy album, the musician shared a personal note he received from Graham.
"It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat," the card read. "It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know."
She added, "Love you more now and forever."
