Drake Reveals 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Drew the Cover Art for His Upcoming Album: Photo - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Drake Reveals 5-Year-Old Son Adonis Drew the Cover Art for His Upcoming Album: Photo

The artist has yet to announce an official release date for his upcoming album, 'For All the Dogs'

Published |Updated
Jenna Fanelli
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Drake: His booking agency hauled in over $2 million from the Small Business Administration.Prince Williams/Wireimage

For Drake's upcoming album, For All the Dogs, the artist featured the work of a young illustrator for the cover: his 5-year-old son, Adonis. The rapper proudly pinned the work on his Instagram Monday.

"FOR ALL THE DOGS," he simply captioned the artwork. "Cover by Adonis."

While an official release date for the record hasn't yet been announced, Drake gave listeners some insight regarding what they can expect from the new release.

While kicking off his It's All a Blur Tour last month, the rapper assured fans that he had no intention of being one of "these guys that go away for three, four, five years that wanna chill out" and announced that new music is on the way.  

"I always hear people talking about, 'we miss that old Drake,'" he told the crowd. "I usually don't understand what people mean, but then I did this show, and I performed a lot of my old music, and I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you could, you know, feel good about your new lover, sh-- on your exes, get ready in the summer, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends." 

For All the Dogs will mark Drake's eighth studio album, and his third in three years following Honestly, Nevermind in 2022 and Certified Lover Boy in 2021. He also put his lyrics to paper earlier this summer when he released his first poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.