For Drake's upcoming album, For All the Dogs, the artist featured the work of a young illustrator for the cover: his 5-year-old son, Adonis. The rapper proudly pinned the work on his Instagram Monday.
"FOR ALL THE DOGS," he simply captioned the artwork. "Cover by Adonis."
While an official release date for the record hasn't yet been announced, Drake gave listeners some insight regarding what they can expect from the new release.
While kicking off his It's All a Blur Tour last month, the rapper assured fans that he had no intention of being one of "these guys that go away for three, four, five years that wanna chill out" and announced that new music is on the way.
"I always hear people talking about, 'we miss that old Drake,'" he told the crowd. "I usually don't understand what people mean, but then I did this show, and I performed a lot of my old music, and I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you could, you know, feel good about your new lover, sh-- on your exes, get ready in the summer, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends."
For All the Dogs will mark Drake's eighth studio album, and his third in three years following Honestly, Nevermind in 2022 and Certified Lover Boy in 2021. He also put his lyrics to paper earlier this summer when he released his first poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything.
