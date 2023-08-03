Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at Philly Date 8 Years After Beef

During Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia on Monday night, Meek Mill, 36, appeared on stage with the headliner. The Philly-born Mill, 36, didn’t grab the mic, but he did get a shoutout from Drizzy, who shared how their feud that began in 2015 is now history.
Fan-shot video of Drake’s speech was posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, by Complex Music.
“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake said from the stage at the Wells Fargo Center. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s---.”
The rapper, 36, continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n---- , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”
- Drake, GloRilla, Lizzo and 21 Savage Are the 2023 BET Awards’ Top Contenders: Nomination List
- Drake, Jermaine Dupri Wrap Production on Strip-Club Docuseries ‘Magic City’
- Drake Hit By Fan’s Phone Onstage at Chicago Tour Kickoff
- Drake Announces ‘Album Coming Out Real Soon’ at Opening Night of Tour
- Drake Defends Pink Nail Polish Amongst Homophobic Backlash
Drake went on say, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf------- Philadelphia together.”
Monday’s reunion followed a similar show of unity in September 2018 when Drake had Mill come up on stage to show their feud was over.
The beef dates back to 2015, when Mill called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter after the pair collaborated on Mills’ track “R.I.C.O.” Drake hit back with a pair of diss tracks, “Back to Back” and “Charged Up,” which focused on the allegations.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment