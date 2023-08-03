Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at Philly Date 8 Years After Beef

During Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia on Monday night, Meek Mill, 36, appeared on stage with the headliner. The Philly-born Mill, 36, didn’t grab the mic, but he did get a shoutout from Drizzy, who shared how their feud that began in 2015 is now history.

Fan-shot video of Drake’s speech was posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, by Complex Music.

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake said from the stage at the Wells Fargo Center. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s---.”

The rapper, 36, continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n---- , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

Drake went on say, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf------- Philadelphia together.”

Monday’s reunion followed a similar show of unity in September 2018 when Drake had Mill come up on stage to show their feud was over.

The beef dates back to 2015, when Mill called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter after the pair collaborated on Mills’ track “R.I.C.O.” Drake hit back with a pair of diss tracks, “Back to Back” and “Charged Up,” which focused on the allegations.