Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at Philly Date 8 Years After Beef - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Drake Reunites With Meek Mill at Philly Date 8 Years After Beef

Drizzy said from the stage, ‘It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent’

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Meek Mill, Bismack Biyombo, and Drake attend Michael Rubin’s 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

During Drake’s It’s All a Blur Tour stop in Philadelphia on Monday night, Meek Mill, 36, appeared on stage with the headliner. The Philly-born Mill, 36, didn’t grab the mic, but he did get a shoutout from Drizzy, who shared how their feud that began in 2015 is now history.

Fan-shot video of Drake’s speech was posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, by Complex Music.

“Y’all see who I walked out here with right?” Drake said from the stage at the Wells Fargo Center. “I’d always keep it 100 with you. The last time I was in this building, that man right here, he’s been representing this city since he started this s---.” 

The rapper, 36, continued, “That man, me and him weren’t getting along at the time, and he is a real n---- , so he definitely got us up out of Philly real quick. We did not get to stick around and chill.”

Read More

Drake went on say, “It means the most to me that I could come back to this city and show the growth as two men that we can come here tonight and we can represent for motherf------- Philadelphia together.” 

Monday’s reunion followed a similar show of unity in September 2018 when Drake had Mill come up on stage to show their feud was over.

The beef dates back to 2015, when Mill called out Drake for allegedly using a ghostwriter after the pair collaborated on Mills’ track “R.I.C.O.” Drake hit back with a pair of diss tracks, “Back to Back” and “Charged Up,” which focused on the allegations.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.