Drake received a comically large surprise at his Los Angeles show on Wednesday.

After Drake — who is currently on his It's All a Blur Tour around the country — was hit by a phone at his first show, the artist asked fans to throw bras on stage instead. It was all fun and games until Wednesday when the "Passionfruit" singer picked up a bra with cup sizes the length of his torso.

"This might be the end of the saga right here. This might be the end of the road," he commented as he held up the bra on stage and the audience laughed. "I don't know if I even wanna see it 'cause then I'll believe that aliens exist."

Later in the show, Drake learned the bra was a prank his father, Dennis Graham, set up. "Oh this is from my dad?" he asked. "Oh this is from my father, my father made this for me."

He then read an accompanying note: "'Dad's wishing 'BIG' things for you. I love you and making sure you're breastfed correctly!' What's wrong with this man?"

According to Complex, Graham commissioned the bra from a Toronto-based designer named Zoba Martin. She shared images of the bra on her Instagram, writing, "I couldn't keep a straight face while making this."

Drake commented on her post, writing, "Thank you so much. Great job," to which Martin replied, "Anytime, Pops!"

Last month, a woman went viral after Drake marveled at her 36G-size bra on stage. "Locate this woman immediately," he said — and the internet followed through.

Veronica Correia, 21, came forward as the owner of the bra and told The Messenger that she hopes the incident was a reminder for mothers that they can be sexy. "I've seen firsthand some of my friends lose confidence in themselves after giving birth," she shared. "My goal is to be a positive influence for all mothers and communicate that all mothers are beautiful, and pregnancy is a beautiful journey. I want to be a catalyst of motherhood, women empowerment, and body positivity."