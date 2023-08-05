Drake Places $250,000 Bet on Nate Diaz Ahead of Jake Paul Match
Drake could stand to receive a $1 million payout after betting on Diaz, who is making his pro boxing debut
Drake is all in on Nate Diaz, the former MMA fighter who will make his boxing debut against influencer Jake Paul on Saturday.
In an Instagram story Friday, the artist shared his bet — revealing that he put down $250,000 (for a $1 million payout) on Diaz over Paul.
"Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised," Drake wrote on the post.
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz Fight
- Jake Paul Says Brother Logan ‘Definitely Crossed a Line’ in Hooking Up With One of His Ex-Girlfriends
- Jake Paul Cut Off His Dad After He Refused to Acknowledge Physically Abusing Him as a Kid
- Jake Paul Bought a $421,000 Ferrari — and Broke It an Hour Later Showing Off
- Jake Paul Says He and Brother Logan Were Responsible for the Word ‘Influencer’ Being Invented
Paul and Diaz's match will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. Viewers hoping to tune in can stream the fight on ESPN+ PPV, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Back in February, Drake placed an even larger bet on a boxing match that included Paul. Betting against Tommy Fury, the rapper put $400,000 down on Paul, who then experienced the first loss of his pro boxing career.
"$400,000 is nothing to him," Paul said about Drake after his match against Fury. "He’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s about even now. Sorry Drake, I am going to get that W in the rematch."
However, critics have begun voicing their disagreements with the "God's Plan" rapper's bet. Influencer KSI, one of Paul's all-time boxing rivals, said that Drake may have placed a bet on the wrong guy.
"Why is Drake tryna lose money?" KSI wrote on a quote-tweet of Drake's Instagram Story. "Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight…"
