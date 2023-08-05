Drake Places $250,000 Bet on Nate Diaz Ahead of Jake Paul Match - The Messenger
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Drake Places $250,000 Bet on Nate Diaz Ahead of Jake Paul Match

Drake could stand to receive a $1 million payout after betting on Diaz, who is making his pro boxing debut

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
JWPlayer

Drake is all in on Nate Diaz, the former MMA fighter who will make his boxing debut against influencer Jake Paul on Saturday.

In an Instagram story Friday, the artist shared his bet — revealing that he put down $250,000 (for a $1 million payout) on Diaz over Paul.

"Jake is a dog but I can never bet against a Diaz brother that’s just how I was raised," Drake wrote on the post.

Drake gets up from his seat after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls at the Scotiabank Arena on November 6, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Drake gets up from his seat after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls at the Scotiabank Arena on November 6, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Paul and Diaz's match will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center. Viewers hoping to tune in can stream the fight on ESPN+ PPV, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Back in February, Drake placed an even larger bet on a boxing match that included Paul. Betting against Tommy Fury, the rapper put $400,000 down on Paul, who then experienced the first loss of his pro boxing career.

"$400,000 is nothing to him," Paul said about Drake after his match against Fury. "He’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s about even now. Sorry Drake, I am going to get that W in the rematch."

However, critics have begun voicing their disagreements with the "God's Plan" rapper's bet. Influencer KSI, one of Paul's all-time boxing rivals, said that Drake may have placed a bet on the wrong guy.

"Why is Drake tryna lose money?" KSI wrote on a quote-tweet of Drake's Instagram Story. "Hate to say it but Nate has no chance. This is his first pro boxing fight…"

