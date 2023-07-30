Drake Paid $1 Million for Ring Designed by Tupac Shakur - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Drake Paid $1 Million for Ring Designed by Tupac Shakur

The ring, which was purchased through a Sotheby's auction, comes from the personal collection of Shakur's godmother Yaasmyn Fula

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Drake bought a ring designed by Tupac Shakur for over $1 million at Sotheby's Hip Hop auction.

The item, which is shaped like a crown, features rubies and diamonds. According to the auction house, Shakur created it as a symbol of "his self-coronation and survival" and includes "an inscription referencing his engagement to Kidada Jones."

Gold, Ruby, and Diamond Crown Ring, designed and commissioned by Tupac Shakur in 1996
Gold, Ruby, and Diamond Crown Ring, designed and commissioned by Tupac Shakur in 1996.Sotheby's

Shakur created the ring in collaboration with his godmother Yaasmyn Fula, who had the piece of jewelry in her private collection.

Read More

Fula said Shakur "wanted something elaborate."

"I think the ring was his way of acknowledging that he was in fact a prince with a plan. While he was locked up, he studied. One of the books he read was The Prince. Machiavelli was an Italian statesman and Tupac carried on a lot of what he learned in terms of the rights you have not to be constrained by normal rules and regulations," Fula said in a video with Sotheby's.

Tupac Shakur
Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards.Bob Berg/Getty Images

"Tupac was also a romanticist. He had accepted this role of saving a generation and with that came a lot of pain and sorrow. I think he realized no one was going to come to him and pronounce him their savior...so he was claiming the role himself."

Shakur died in 1996 days after being shot during a trip to Las Vegas. The investigation into his murder continues. Most recently, local police officers conducted a search of a home in the area. Law enforcement sources later told The Messenger that investigators seized computers, magazine articles and other related documents in connection with Shakur's murder.

Drake shared a photo of the ring on his social media post and Sotheby's confirmed his purchase in a statement.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.