Drake Paid $1 Million for Ring Designed by Tupac Shakur

Drake bought a ring designed by Tupac Shakur for over $1 million at Sotheby's Hip Hop auction.

The item, which is shaped like a crown, features rubies and diamonds. According to the auction house, Shakur created it as a symbol of "his self-coronation and survival" and includes "an inscription referencing his engagement to Kidada Jones."

Gold, Ruby, and Diamond Crown Ring, designed and commissioned by Tupac Shakur in 1996. Sotheby's

Shakur created the ring in collaboration with his godmother Yaasmyn Fula, who had the piece of jewelry in her private collection.

Fula said Shakur "wanted something elaborate."

"I think the ring was his way of acknowledging that he was in fact a prince with a plan. While he was locked up, he studied. One of the books he read was The Prince. Machiavelli was an Italian statesman and Tupac carried on a lot of what he learned in terms of the rights you have not to be constrained by normal rules and regulations," Fula said in a video with Sotheby's.

Tupac Shakur poses for a portrait during the 1994 Source Awards. Bob Berg/Getty Images

"Tupac was also a romanticist. He had accepted this role of saving a generation and with that came a lot of pain and sorrow. I think he realized no one was going to come to him and pronounce him their savior...so he was claiming the role himself."

Shakur died in 1996 days after being shot during a trip to Las Vegas. The investigation into his murder continues. Most recently, local police officers conducted a search of a home in the area. Law enforcement sources later told The Messenger that investigators seized computers, magazine articles and other related documents in connection with Shakur's murder.

Drake shared a photo of the ring on his social media post and Sotheby's confirmed his purchase in a statement.