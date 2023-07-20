Pickleball has officially gone mainstream.

Drake and Michael B. Jordan are now investors in Major League Pickleball's Brooklyn Aces, the league announced Thursday.

Major League Pickleball launched in 2021 and will expand to 24 teams for its upcoming 2023 season.

The two are joined by UnitedMasters and Translation CEO Steve Stoute as new Aces investors.

"We're thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole," Aces majority owner Rich Kleiman said in a statement. "In addition to the marketing and creative acumen that Michael B. Jordan, Drake, and Steve Stoute bring to the table, our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business. We're looking forward to what our second season brings."

Drake and Jordan are in good company, as stars like Tom Brady, LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Naomi Osaka are already counted as MLP investors or team owners.

In addition to his new partnership with the Aces, Jordan is already a co-investor in the Alpine F1 Team and the A.F.C. Bournemouth football club.

In February, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association revealed that pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the United States for the third year in a row, increasing over 85 percent year-over-year.

Major League Pickleball's second season kicks off in September.