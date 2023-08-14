Chaos erupted at a Drake concert after the star threw a towel into the audience.
On Saturday, while performing at the Kia Forum outside Los Angeles as a part of his It's All A Blur tour, the "God's Plan" artist had to get security involved after a woman who caught the towel was tackled, throwing the audience into a scuffle.
In a video captured by fans and posted to social media, Drake is shown walking past a section of the audience, then tossing his towel into the crowd. A female fan caught it, but appeared to be grabbed by a man attempting to take the keepsake from her.
Rather than continuing to walk past the section with his crew members, Drake can be seen running back to the fan and calling for security to help out the woman.
"Imma send someone up," the rapper is heard saying in the video, as a security guard attempts to control the crowd.
Although the artist's Sunday Inglewood show went off without a hitch, this is not the first time a crowd got rough at one of his concerts. While on a stop for his current tour in Chicago, an audience member threw a phone at Drake. Luckily, he was apparently unharmed and the show continued as normal.
The star will perform in Inglewood, Calif. through Aug. 16.
