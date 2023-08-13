On any other night, Drake would have been "deeply disappointed" not to have bras flung at him on stage. Throughout the pop rapper's It's All A Blur tour this year, numerous undergarments of all sizes have been thrown at the singer during his concerts, and done so with his encouragement.

(Fans with 36G, 36L, and 46G-cup sizes have particularly impressed Drake with their padded projectiles.)

But this weekend, at the first of his four Los Angeles stops, Drake's tone shifted to a fatherly one as he urged attendees to keep their bras on. The reason? His 5-year-old son, Adonis Mahbed Graham, was watching the performance.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," Drake said to the crowd at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

Concertgoers didn't seem to mind, as they cheered Drake's paternal instincts in the clips shared on social media.