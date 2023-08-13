Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is Around - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Drake Doesn’t Want Fans to Throw Bras at Him While His Son Is Around

'We've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on,' the rapper told a crowd of concertgoers in L.A. on Saturday night

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The fan who threw her bra onstage at Drake has now been approached by Playboy.Prince Williams/Wireimage

On any other night, Drake would have been "deeply disappointed" not to have bras flung at him on stage. Throughout the pop rapper's It's All A Blur tour this year, numerous undergarments of all sizes have been thrown at the singer during his concerts, and done so with his encouragement.

(Fans with 36G, 36L, and 46G-cup sizes have particularly impressed Drake with their padded projectiles.)

But this weekend, at the first of his four Los Angeles stops, Drake's tone shifted to a fatherly one as he urged attendees to keep their bras on. The reason? His 5-year-old son, Adonis Mahbed Graham, was watching the performance.

"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," Drake said to the crowd at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."

Read More

Concertgoers didn't seem to mind, as they cheered Drake's paternal instincts in the clips shared on social media.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.