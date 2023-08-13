On any other night, Drake would have been "deeply disappointed" not to have bras flung at him on stage. Throughout the pop rapper's It's All A Blur tour this year, numerous undergarments of all sizes have been thrown at the singer during his concerts, and done so with his encouragement.
(Fans with 36G, 36L, and 46G-cup sizes have particularly impressed Drake with their padded projectiles.)
But this weekend, at the first of his four Los Angeles stops, Drake's tone shifted to a fatherly one as he urged attendees to keep their bras on. The reason? His 5-year-old son, Adonis Mahbed Graham, was watching the performance.
"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about titties tonight in L.A. because my son is at the show for the first time," Drake said to the crowd at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. "So we've got to keep this real PG tonight. Y'all keep your bras on."
- Drake Stunned After Fan Throws 36L Bra Onstage: ‘How Many Letters Did It Go Up To?’
- Woman Who Threw Bra Onstage at Drake Concert Wants to Be a ‘Catalyst of Motherhood, Body Positivity’ (Exclusive)
- Drake ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Bras Weren’t Thrown At Him on Stage
- Drake Calls Out Fan for Throwing Purse on Stage: ‘This Is a Terrible Idea’
- ‘Playboy’ Makes Offer to Woman Who Threw 36G Bra at Drake
- Drake Helps Out Fan Who Was Tackled at His Los Angeles Concert
Concertgoers didn't seem to mind, as they cheered Drake's paternal instincts in the clips shared on social media.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Shania Twain Announces 2024 Las Vegas Residency DatesEntertainment
- Film Director Lars von Trier Shares Personal Ad on Instagram Looking for a ‘Girlfriend and Muse’Entertainment
- Actress Taryn Manning Apologizes for ‘Exposing’ Affair With Married Man After Posting Troubling VideoEntertainment
- Can We Stop Killing ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sean Bean in Movies and TV Yet?Entertainment
- TV Stars Danielle Campbell and Colin Woodell Announce Engagement in Sweet PostEntertainment
- Beyoncé Tells Lizzo ‘I Love You!’ as Lizzo Faces Lawsuit and AllegationsEntertainment
- Studio Heads Offer Writers New Deal to End Costly StrikeEntertainment
- ‘Strays’ Director Josh Greenbaum Adopted One of His Dog Actors: ‘I Now Live With Will Ferrell’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Dolly Parton Brings Books to the Children of Kansas With Imagination LibraryEntertainment
- ‘The Masked Singer’ Coming Back Sooner Than Expected on Sept. 10Entertainment
- ‘Claim to Fame’: J.R. Is Identified as Lil Nas X’s Brother Robert SleepyEntertainment
- The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline LoomsEntertainment